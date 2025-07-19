Chinese university student gives birth to 4.5 kg baby in dormitory while preparing for final exam

A dramatic incident unfolded at a university dormitory in China’s Hubei province when a 20-year-old third-year student gave birth to a “giant baby” weighing 4.5kg, right in her upper bunk bed. According to a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP), the unexpected delivery has drawn widespread attention, especially due to the student’s quiet resolve to complete her exams before seeking medical attention. A university student in China gave birth to a 4.5kg baby in her dorm bunk.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Late-night labour shocks roommate

The young woman reportedly went into labour in the middle of the night, waking her roommate with the strong scent of blood. “I was jolted awake and found her in severe pain. The quilt beneath her was completely soaked in blood,” the roommate recalled. Despite the shocking scene, emergency services were called promptly, and by the time paramedics arrived, the baby had already been delivered.

Roommate reveals: ‘not her first time’

In a surprising twist, the roommate calmly told medics, “This isn’t her first time giving birth. She already has a child, so she was quite composed.” The revelation stunned many, including the attending doctor, who was critical of the student’s family for leaving a heavily pregnant woman in a dormitory without proper care.

Doctors stunned by baby’s size and mother’s condition

As per SCMP, the medical team was taken aback not only by the significant haemorrhaging but also by the baby's size. Weighing 4.5kg, the newborn was classified as a “giant baby”. The mother reportedly suffered severe tearing, exacerbated by a lack of exercise and high stress during pregnancy.

Student explains decision to stay back for exams

The student later explained that her labour coincided with her final exams, which she was determined to complete before going to hospital. “I didn’t expect the baby to come so quickly,” she told SCMP. “Everyone was asleep when I felt the stomach pain. I thought I had time and would go to the hospital in the morning – but labour progressed extremely fast.”

Both the mother and baby are now in stable condition, with hospital staff successfully controlling the bleeding and confirming their recovery.