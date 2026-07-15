Viral clip of US millionaire refusing father’s $55k request shocks Indians

A clip from The Ramsey Show that shows an American woman on the fence about paying off her father’s debt has left Indians shocked. The segment has gone viral on X, where hundreds of users expressed surprise at her hesitation, arguing that she could comfortably afford the $55,000 payment given that her net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $3 million. The American woman called The Ramsey Show to talk about her dilemma.

The clip and the reactions to it highlight the cultural differences between the Indian and the American family system.

American woman’s indecision The Ramsey Show follows a call-in format in which listeners seek advice on personal finance issues. In a recent episode, a 56-year-old woman called host and personal finance author Dave Ramsey to seek guidance on a dilemma involving her father.

She explained that her father and his wife had asked her and her husband to pay off $55,000 in debt.

The caller later revealed that she and her husband have a net worth of roughly $2 million to $3 million, although she described much of it as retirement savings that they considered "untouchable."

The woman also revealed that she and her husband are debt-free.

What surprised many online was not that her father had asked for financial help, but that she appeared reluctant to provide it despite seemingly having the means to do so.

What the caller said “My dad and his wife have asked my husband and I for a large sum of money to pay off their debt. My husband and I are retired, and we are debt-free, but now we are on a fixed, limited income. We do not have what they are asking in the bank; it would require us to take a draw out of our retirement accounts,” the caller told Dave Ramsey.

“We don't want to do that,” she then declared, adding that she wanted to turn her father down with factual arguments.