‘So different from Reels’: Indian woman says New York’s Times Square failed to meet her expectations

An Indian woman visiting New York’s Times Square has shared her disappointment after finding the iconic tourist destination far more crowded and underwhelming than it appears on social media. An Indian woman said her expectations of New York’s Times Square were shattered by the overwhelming weekend crowds. (Instagram/itskanishkaajasoria)

Kanishka Jasoria posted a video on Instagram showing the bustling streets of Times Square, which is known for its towering digital billboards, bright lights, theatres and constant stream of visitors. However, the reality of the popular attraction did not match the expectations she had developed after watching glamorous travel reels online.

‘My expectations have been shattered’ Standing amid the weekend crowd, Jasoria expressed her disappointment and said the place looked completely different from how it is portrayed on social media.

“I had so many expectations of Times Square, but all of my expectations have been shattered. It's so crowded, and on top of that, it's the weekend, so there's nothing here, man. I don't understand, it's so much more different than what I see in Reels. Look at this,” she said in the video.

(Also read: ‘Feels like Palika Bazar’: Indian woman spots Delhi-style market vibe in New York’s Times Square. Watch)

The clip showed a large number of tourists walking through the area as Jasoria turned the camera around to capture the crowded surroundings.

She shared the video with a caption that read, “Little me would never believe this.”

Her experience highlighted the contrast between carefully edited travel videos and the ground reality at some of the world’s most famous tourist destinations. While social media clips often showcase Times Square’s dazzling lights and energetic atmosphere, they may not fully capture the traffic, noise and overwhelming crowds visitors encounter, particularly during weekends.

Watch the clip here: