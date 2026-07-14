‘So different from Reels’: Indian woman says New York’s Times Square failed to meet her expectations
An Indian woman was disappointed after Times Square looked far more crowded and different from what she had seen in Reels.
An Indian woman visiting New York’s Times Square has shared her disappointment after finding the iconic tourist destination far more crowded and underwhelming than it appears on social media.
Kanishka Jasoria posted a video on Instagram showing the bustling streets of Times Square, which is known for its towering digital billboards, bright lights, theatres and constant stream of visitors. However, the reality of the popular attraction did not match the expectations she had developed after watching glamorous travel reels online.
‘My expectations have been shattered’
Standing amid the weekend crowd, Jasoria expressed her disappointment and said the place looked completely different from how it is portrayed on social media.
“I had so many expectations of Times Square, but all of my expectations have been shattered. It's so crowded, and on top of that, it's the weekend, so there's nothing here, man. I don't understand, it's so much more different than what I see in Reels. Look at this,” she said in the video.
(Also read: ‘Feels like Palika Bazar’: Indian woman spots Delhi-style market vibe in New York’s Times Square. Watch)
The clip showed a large number of tourists walking through the area as Jasoria turned the camera around to capture the crowded surroundings.
She shared the video with a caption that read, “Little me would never believe this.”
Her experience highlighted the contrast between carefully edited travel videos and the ground reality at some of the world’s most famous tourist destinations. While social media clips often showcase Times Square’s dazzling lights and energetic atmosphere, they may not fully capture the traffic, noise and overwhelming crowds visitors encounter, particularly during weekends.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to Times Square experience
The clip drew a handful of reactions from social media users, with several people agreeing that travel reels often create unrealistic expectations about popular destinations.
“Reels versus reality hits hard,” wrote one user, referring to the difference between online travel content and Jasoria’s actual experience.
Another person agreed with the woman’s observation and commented, “Yes, i agree with you.”
(Also read: Indian man’s Bollywood inspired dance proposal with his squad lights up New York’s Times Square. Watch)
Some users, however, pointed out that large crowds are a regular feature of the famous New York destination. “Times Square is always overcrowded, especially on weekends,” one person said.
Another user suggested that the timing of the visit could make a difference and wrote, “Visit late at night for the real Times Square vibe.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More