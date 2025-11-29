Indian man’s Bollywood inspired dance proposal with his squad lights up New York’s Times Square. Watch

A heart warming proposal at New York’s bustling Times Square has captured widespread attention after an Indian man performed an energetic dance with his male squad before proposing to his partner. An Indian man danced with friends before proposing to his partner at New York’s Times Square.(Instagram/theteacoder )

The moment was shared on Instagram by Parth Maniar, who posted a video of the lively performance set to Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song Pretty Woman from the film Kal Ho Naa Ho.

In the clip, Parth is seen dancing enthusiastically with his friends as crowds at Times Square look on. His partner, who appears in the video, watches with delight as the group grooves to the Bollywood classic. The post carries the caption: “When the homies become dancers so you can become a fiancé.”

More clips and a picture perfect proposal

Along with the main video, Parth also shared two additional clips where he and his friends can be seen grooving to other Bollywood songs.

Another post includes a still image capturing the most emotional part of the proposal. In the photograph, Parth is kneeling on one knee, holding out a ring as he proposes to a woman dressed in a flowing red gown paired with a white shawl. She looks pleasantly surprised, smiling as onlookers gather around in a circle, some cheering and others recording the memorable moment on their phones.

Internet reacts with love

The dance performance has already amassed more than 3 lakh views on Instagram, drawing admiration from viewers and those who witnessed it in person.

One user shared, “I was here when this happened. We watched your full proposal. Congratulations.” Another viewer expressed excitement, saying, “Still can’t believe we pulled off a full on Times Square flash mob… Anything for the prettiest couple!!”

The comment section also featured enthusiastic reactions such as “That was great,” while another user wrote, “So glad I got a chance to be a part of this!!! Thankssss.” Many described the moment as deeply touching, with one remark reading, “This is so so romantic.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)