‘Feels like Palika Bazar’: Indian woman spots Delhi-style market vibe in New York’s Times Square. Watch

Sheena captioned the post, “Times Square or New Delhi? Indian roadside sales energy going global,” framing the comparison in a light hearted and humorous way. The caption resonated with viewers who are familiar with both Indian markets and international tourist hubs.

Taking to Instagram, Sheena Dalal Bisla shared a short video from Times Square, capturing roadside stalls selling jackets, toys, winter caps and street food. In the clip, she is seen walking past vendors and pointing out the similarities between the scenes in New York and Delhi’s Palika Bazar, while also referencing the energy of Chandni Chowk Market.

An Indian woman’s visit to New York City’s iconic Times Square has sparked a lively online conversation after she drew parallels between the bustling American landmark and some of Delhi’s most famous markets.

Within a short time, the clip crossed more than two lakh views and attracted a stream of reactions from users who found the comparison relatable, amusing and thought provoking.

Social media reacts The comments section quickly filled up with opinions. One user wrote, “This honestly looks like Palika Bazar on a winter evening, just with taller buildings.” Another commented, “Street shopping vibes are universal, only the background changes.” A third user said, “Chandni Chowk energy can be felt anywhere in the world.”

Others shared a mix of humour and pride. One reaction read, “So basically Delhi is already global.” Another user added, “Indian hustle never disappoints, even in Times Square.” One more comment noted, “Markets bring cities to life, whether it’s New York or New Delhi.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)