Complimentary airport lounge access: 8 credit cards that provide it without any spend requirement

Airlines usually require passengers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before the flight departure time. Before boarding the flight, passengers need to verify their documents, collect their boarding pass, check their baggage, clear the airport security check, etc. At times, you may complete these formalities quickly, or at times, your flight may be delayed. This guide reveals eight credit cards that provide complimentary lounge access, ensuring your travels are more comfortable, whether your flight is delayed or you have extra time before boarding.

During such times, instead of waiting in the airport’s common waiting area, you can relax at the airport lounge. Many credit cards offer complimentary airport lounge access as a benefit. While airport lounge access is complimentary for the credit cardholder, it comes at a cost for the bank. Hence, most banks have now linked complimentary airport lounge access to monthly/quarterly milestone spends. However, some credit cards still offer complimentary airport lounge access without any spend criteria. In this article, we will discuss 8 such credit cards.

Benefits of an airport lounge Some common benefits offered by most airport lounges include comfortable seating, free Wi-Fi, widescreen televisions, newspapers/magazines, complimentary meals and beverages (tea, coffee, non-alcoholic drinks), etc. Some airport lounges offer additional benefits such as spa/massage services, shower facilities, sleeping areas, alcohol, etc. However, these may be paid services.

If you have sufficient free time before boarding the flight or your flight has been delayed, you can relax at the lounge while waiting for your flight.

Credit cards with lounge access without spend criteria Some credit cards that provide complimentary airport lounge access without any spending criteria include the following.

IndusInd Bank Tiger Credit Card The IndusInd Bank Tiger Credit Card is one of the very few lifetime-free credit cards that offer complimentary airport lounge access and many other benefits. The card provides two complimentary domestic airport lounge access per calendar quarter. It also provides two complimentary international airport lounge access per year through Priority Pass.

The other benefits include up to 6 accelerated reward points for every Rs. 100 spent, a lower forex markup of 1.5%, one complimentary golf lesson or game per quarter, one complimentary movie ticket up to Rs. 500 on BookMyShow every 6 months.

2. HSBC Live+ Credit Card The HSBC Live+ Credit Card is one of the most popular cashback credit cards. It provides 10% cashback (up to Rs. 1,000/month) on spends in 3 categories: Groceries, dining, and food delivery. The card provides 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge access per year (one per quarter).

HSBC Bank offers its credit cards in select cities in India. Hence, the availability of the Live+ Credit Card is limited, and you can get it only if you reside in a serviceable city.

3. Axis Bank Horizon Credit Card The Axis Bank Horizon Credit Card is travel-focused. It offers accelerated reward points on flight and hotel bookings on the Travel Edge portal and on airline spends. The airline spend must be made on the airline website, at the airline counter, or the airline helpline. The card allows you to transfer reward points to several airline and hotel loyalty programs.

The number of complimentary domestic airport lounge access depends on the card variant (Visa/Mastercard). The Mastercard World Cardmembers get 6 complimentary visits per calendar quarter (24 per year). The Visa Signature Cardmembers get 8 complimentary visits per calendar quarter (32 per year). Thus, the card provides one of the highest complimentary visits to domestic airport lounges. The card provides 2 complimentary international airport lounge access per calendar quarter.

4. Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card As the name suggests, it is a co-branded credit card between HDFC Bank and Marriott Bonvoy, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programs. The card benefits include Marriott Bonvoy program benefits (1 free Night Award and 10 Elite Night Credits) as joining and renewal benefits, milestone spend-based up to 3 free Night Awards every year at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties, accelerated reward points on spends at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, etc.

The card provides 12 complimentary domestic airport lounge access per year. The card also provides 12 complimentary international airport lounge access per year. The primary and add-on cardholders can avail the complimentary airport lounge access.

5. HSBC TravelOne Credit Card The HSBC TravelOne Credit Card is one of the best cards in the travel category. It offers accelerated reward points (up to 6X) on travel bookings through the HSBC Mobile Banking App, 10,000 bonus reward points on spending Rs. 12 lakhs in a year, the facility to transfer reward points to airline and hotel loyalty programs in a 1:1 ratio, up to 15% discount on travel bookings on specified OTAs, etc.

The card offers 6 domestic and 4 international complimentary airport lounge access in a year. Access to international airport lounges is provided through LoungeKey, which has a network of 1,800+ lounges across the globe.

6. HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Metal Credit Card The HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Metal Credit Card is a good lifestyle credit card that offers complementary airport lounge access along with many other benefits. The card provides unlimited complimentary lounge access at domestic and international airports for the primary cardholder and the add-on cardholders.

The other benefits include 10,000 bonus reward points on spending Rs. 4 lakhs in every calendar quarter, accelerated reward points on travel bookings through SmartBuy, the redemption of reward points on SmartBuy for flight and hotel bookings at a value of 1 reward point = Rs. 1, transfer of reward points to various airline and hotel partners, a lower forex markup of 2%, etc.

7. HDFC Bank Infinia Metal Credit Card HDFC Bank Infinia Metal Credit Card is one of the best premium credit cards available. The card provides unlimited complimentary lounge access at domestic and international airports for the primary cardholder and the add-on cardholders.

The other benefits include accelerated reward points on travel bookings through SmartBuy, the redemption of reward points on SmartBuy for flight and hotel bookings at a value of 1 reward point = Rs. 1, transfer of reward points to various airline and hotel partners, unlimited complimentary golf lessons and games, a lower forex markup of 2%, etc.

8. HSBC Premier Credit Card The HSBC Premier Credit Card offers one of the best rewards rates for travel bookings (flights and hotels) done through the ‘Travel with Points’ section within the HSBC India Mobile App. The card offers unlimited complimentary access to domestic and international airport lounges to the primary cardholder and add-on cardholders.

The card also offers 8 complimentary lounge visits for guests at international airports outside India, through LoungeKey. Very few credit cards offer complimentary airport lounge access for guests.

The other benefits include a welcome benefit of 20,000 reward points, accelerated reward points on travel bookings, redemption of reward points for travel bookings in the HSBC India Mobile App at the value of 1 reward point = Rs. 1, transfer of reward points to various airline and hotel partners, low forex markup of 0.99%, BOGO offer on movie tickets on BookMyShow, etc.

Why are banks linking complimentary airport lounge access to card spends? India’s aviation sector has been expanding with every passing year. With more and more people taking flights every year, many are using the complimentary airport lounge access benefit with their credit cards. While the cardholder gets complimentary access, the credit card issuing bank has to pay every time the lounge is accessed by its cardholder.

Some people started taking credit cards only for benefits like complimentary airport lounge access. As a result, airport lounges started becoming overcrowded. It becomes a loss-making proposition for the bank to have such credit cardholders. So, to maintain profitability, banks have linked complimentary airport lounge access to spends for most credit cards. Linking lounge access to card spend helps the bank manage profitability and provide the service sustainably. However, as discussed in the article, some travel credit cards, premium credit cards, and even a couple of entry-level credit cards still offer complimentary airport lounge access without any spend requirements.