Indian woman’s ‘most expensive’ lunch at Eiffel Tower also turns out to be her worst. Watch

An Indian woman was left disappointed after an expensive lunch in Paris did not meet her expectations. Ishwarya shared an Instagram review of her “most expensive” lunch in the city of lights, saying the bread was too hard to eat and the starter arrived cold. An Indian woman says she was left disappointed by her lunch at a famous Paris restaurant. (YouTube/@MakeTravelEasy_kadhusaks)

Ishwarya is one half of the travel vlogger couple behind the ‘Make Travel Easy’ account. She and her husband Sakthi are based in the UK. “Our channel is dedicated to inspiring and guiding Tamil-speaking audiences to travel independently, budget effectively, and explore the world with confidence,” they say.

Expensive lunch in Paris

In videos shared on YouTube and Instagram, Ishwarya said she visited the Eiffel Tower’s second-floor restaurant for lunch but the food left her disappointed.

She was not alone in complaining about the food – Ishwarya was seated next to an 82-year-old woman from New Zealand who had similar complaints. Both of them found the bread too hard to eat.

Ishwarya asked the server if they had any soft bread instead, but was told no. She also had a problem with the starter, which was served cold.

The verdict on the dishes

The Indian woman rated the starter a 2 out of 10. The main dish fared slightly better, getting a 7 out of 10 from her. It was, however, the dessert that really disappointed it. Finding it overwhelmingly creamy, Ishwarya rated the dessert a 1 out of 10.

“I will never go here again,” she wrote on Instagram. “The most expensive lunch i had turned out like this”.

On YouTube, she explained that the elderly woman seated next to her could not eat much. “She was struggling, so I helped her go to a nearby supermarket to get some biscuits and then escorted her back to her hotel because she was unable to go by herself,” said the Indian traveller.

About the restaurant

Le Jules Verne, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant, is located on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower. The restaurant receives generally positive reviews and has a 4.2 star rating on Tripadvisor and 4.5 stars on Google.

The Michelin Guide praises the Paris restaurant for its ability “deliver delicate, perfectly judged dishes boasting flavour combinations that are always on point.”

Reviews on social media praise the restaurant for its stunning views and exceptional service, besides the food. On Google, for example, one visitor wrote: “The food was absolutely fantastic with unique flavors. The service was top notch and we were treated like royalty.”

Social media weighs in

While Ishwarya spoke about her experience, saying the meal did not live up to her expectations, some social media users accused her of ignorance about French cuisine.

“You don’t go to such a fine restaurant if you're not used to the French cuisine!” wrote one Instagram user. “European breads are supposed to be hard..not all breads are soft..there are so many different types of breads..” another pointed out.

“It’s supposed to dip and eat in soup so it’s usually hard,” a third user explained, while a fourth wrote, “Baguette is supposed to be hard.”