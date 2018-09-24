Malaika Arora’s bizarre dress will leave you with so many questions. See pics

Malaika Arora was spotted wearing an unforgettable little black dress in a new photo shoot. With a whimsical black and silver star-motif sequined bodice and a daring asymmetrical hem with sheer ruffles, Malaika’s dress is basically the dictionary definition of the term “extra.” The dress from Russian label, Kalmanovich, had more ornate details than we could even count and was a touch eccentric.

You thought the craziness ended with the quirky, bold print? Wrong. Malaika’s long-sleeved ensemble also featured one giant star-shaped cut-out on the left side, to reveal her toned midriff. Malaika’s dress also came with a dangerously high slit on one side that looked like it went all the way up past her stomach.

Malaika’s bold party-ready look came complete with a glossy nude lip and sparkly smoky eyes. Her pin-straight long hair was perfectly accented by her Swarovski earrings and killer black heels. Malaika was really feeling the look and wrote “SUNDAZEEEEEEE” along with a photo she posted to Instagram on Sunday.

If you’re looking to one-up all your girlfriends on your next night out with a truly eccentric and unforgettable dress, one like Malaika’s glamorous/luxe/fierce dress is an option.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 15:00 IST