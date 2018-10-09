Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Rishi Kapoor had a get-together in New York, Neetu Kapoor has all the pics

Even as Sonali Bendre puts up a brave fight against cancer in the US and actor Rishi Kapoor gets himself medically checked in New York, they keep spreading joy and positivity around them. Actor Neetu Kapoor shared two lovely pictures of them together and it will surely put a smile back on your face. Priyanka Chopra was also seen in one of the photos.

Sharing a picture of Rishi, Sonali, Goldie Behl and filmmaker Srishti Behlarya, Neetu wrote: “Love you @priyankachopra love you @iamsonalibendre love you @srishtibehlarya Goldie !!!!wonderful beautiful pple.”

(From left) Seen here, Srishti Behlarya, Rishi Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Neetu Kapoor and Goldie Behl. (Instagram)

In the picture, all five of them are huddled up on a sofa. Sonali, Rishi, Neetu and Goldie are seen with Srishti. Sonali has a grey cap on while Rishi looks sweet with his mop of silvery white hair.

In another picture, shared by Neetu, Rishi and Neetu were seen with Priyanka Chopra. She wrote: “Love you @priyankachopra love you @iamsonalibendre love you @srishtibehlarya Goldie !!!!wonderful beautiful pple.”

On September 29, Rishi Kapoor tweeted to say that he was leaving for the US for medical treatment. He ascribed it to “wear and tear” of more than 45 years as a Bollywood actor and requested all not to speculate. However, social media has been a abuzz with talk of the actor suffering from cancer. His son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, however, said since the diagnosis is far from over it was unfair to make such assumptions.

To spell any doubts about his ‘ill health’, Rishi posted a short video of him walking on a busy New York alley with fellow actor Anupam Kher and wrote: “New York,Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free”on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon!”

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 10:57 IST