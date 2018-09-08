Sonali Bendre’s husband Goldie Behl condemns false rumours about her health, pleads for responsible use of social media

Producer Goldie Behl has urged people to be more responsible about the content they share on social media platforms. Behl, husband of Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, who is undergoing treatment for a ‘high grade’ cancer, asked people to not spread or believe in rumours.

"I appeal to all to please use social media more responsibly. Let us not believe in rumours and spread them, unnecessarily hurting the sentiments of those involved. Thank you," he tweeted Saturday.

I appeal to all to please use social media more responsibly. Let us not believe in rumours and spread them, unnecessarily hurting the sentiments of those involved. Thank you. — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) September 8, 2018

The filmmaker's tweet comes after BJP MLA Ram Kadam posted a message on Twitter which read, "Sonali Bendre, the actress who ruled Hindi and Marathi cinema was no more."

About Sonali Bendre ji It was rumour . Since last two days .. I pray to God for her good health & speedy recovery — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 7, 2018

He later clarified his tweet, writing, "About Sonali Bendre ji. It was rumour. Since last two days... I pray to God for her good health and speedy recovery."

Sonali is currently receiving treatment for cancer in New York. She posed for a photograph for friend Sussanne Khan on Friday. Sonali revealed to the world in July that she has been diagnosed with cancer. “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them,” she wrote in her post.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 16:52 IST