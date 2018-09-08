Sonali Bendre is joined by best friends in New York as she fights cancer, they say we stand with you. See pic

Sussanne Khan on Friday shared a new picture of Sonali Bendre, who has been undergoing treatment for a ‘high grade’ cancer. The best friends posed together in New York City’s Central Park and were joined by Gayatri Oberoi and another member of their gang.

The photo shows Sussanne, who appears to have taken it, while Sonali poses in the background, sporting her bald look. Sussanne wrote alongside the photo, “This is Us. Fight for you, Respect you, Include you, Encourage you, Need you, Deserve you, Stand by you.”

Sonali had written about shaving her head during chemotherapy in a recent Instagram picture, which also included Sussanne and was taken by Sussanne’s ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan. “This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy,” she wrote. “People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it’s true and I’ll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment’s notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr. P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don’t have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime.”

Sussanne frequently shares pictures of Sonali on her Instagram. In a series of pictures she shared on August 13, she wrote, “What I know for sure... I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs n swim safely to the shore... I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers... and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be.... coz I have them to share it with... my force field @iamsonalibendre.”

Sonali also shared a beautiful post about her BFFs on the occasion of Friendship Day. “I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment’s notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies,” she captioned a photo of herself with Gayatri and Sussanne.

Sonali revealed to the world in July that she has been diagnosed with cancer. “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them,” she wrote in her post.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 14:50 IST