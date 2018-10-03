Rishi Kapoor still awaiting diagnosis, says Randhir, requesting fans not to speculate

Rishi Kapoor’s sudden announcement that he was leaving for America to undergo unspecified medical treatment resulted in several reports speculating that he had cancer, despite his request to everyone to refrain from making unsubstantiated claims. His brother, Randhir Kapoor, has now reiterated that request.

Speaking to the Times of India, Randhir said that even Rishi does not know yet what his ailment is, so for people to ‘speculate that he has cancer’ is unfair. “We don’t know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment,” he said. “Rishi himself doesn’t know what he is suffering from. He hasn’t even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to an advanced stage.”

Randhir said that once the tests were complete, the Kapoor family would let everyone know. “Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, the medication and other modalities will be decided upon,” he said.

Rishi, his wife Neetu and their son, Ranbir were not able to attend his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral because they were away.

Before leaving, Rishi had tweeted to his fans on September 29, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”

