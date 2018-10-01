Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral: Kapoor family bids her final goodbye. See pics, videos

Bollywood’s first family, the Kapoors bid a final farewell to Krishna Raj Kapoor who died on Monday of a cardiac arrest. She was 87.

Krishna was the wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and mother of actors Rishi, Randhir and Rajeev. Her funeral on Monday evening at the Kapoor residence in Mumbai saw attendance from the biggest names of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aishwarya Rai, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and the entire Kapoor family including grandchildren Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain and more.

In the first pictures from the funeral, Randhir Kapoor is seen carrying the holy earthen pot as Rajeev, Armaan and other men of the family follow him.

Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news of his mother’s death on Monday to PTI, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.” Krishna is survived by her five children, sons Randhir, Rishi and Rajeev and daughters Ritu and Riima and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 17:56 IST