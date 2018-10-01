Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol pay last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor. See pics

Late Bollywood icon Raj Kapoor’s wife, and the grandmother of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, Krishna Raj Kapoor died on Monday after a cardiac arrest. She was 87. The beloved ‘Krishna Aunty’ of the Bollywood circuit received a heavy-hearted goodbye from her large family and other film celebrities arriving at the Kapoor residence in Mumbai to pay their final respects.

Photographers spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kajol, Sanjay Kapoor with his wife Maheep Kapoor and Anil Kapoor with his wife Sunita Kapoor and Rani Mukerji at the residence.

See their pics:

Kareena Kapoor arrives for her grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral. (Viral Bhayani)

Rajeev Kapoor arrives for his mother’s funeral. (Viral Bhayani)

Karisma Kapoor arrives for her grandmother’s funeral. (Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan arrive for Krishna Raj’s funeral. (Viral Bhayani)

Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news of his mother’s death on Monday to PTI, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.” Krishna is survived by her five children, sons Randhir, Rishi and Rajeev and daughters Ritu and Riima and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium. Several Bollywood stars expressed grief over her death on social media. Her granddaughter and Rish Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to pay tributes to her grandmother.“I love you - I will always love you - RIP dadi,” Sahni captioned two photographs. Soha Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and Anupam Kher, among others took to social media to offer condolences.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 13:59 IST