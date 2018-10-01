Today in New Delhi, India
Krishna Raj Kapoor’s 20 rarely seen family photos with Taimur, Ranbir Kapoor and others

A look back at Krishna Raj Kapoor’s precious moments with her family, including grandson Ranbir Kapoor and great-grandson Taimur Ali Khan.

bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2018 12:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Krishna Raj Kapoor,Randhir Kapoor,Taimur
See Krishna Raj Kapoor’s sweetest family moments with Ranbir Kapoor, and the entire Kapoor khandaan in the photos below. (Instagram)

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and the Kapoor family matriarch, passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. There was no shortage of heartfelt tributes from friends, family and well-wishers on social media, after the news was confirmed by her eldest son, actor Randhir Kapoor. Among her grandchildren, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to pay her respects to her dear “dadi” in a series of heart-felt posts.

“I love you- I will always love you - RIP dadi,” Riddhima wrote along with a photo of her mother Neetu Singh, her daughter Samara and her late grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram

I love you- I will always love you - RIP dadi ❤️

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Love you so much RIP ❤️🙏🏻

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

To celebrate the legacy the beloved Kapoor matriarch left behind, we take a look back at a few of Krishna Raj Kapoor’s sweetest moments with her children -- Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Kapoor Nanda, Rishi Kapoor, Rima Kapoor Jain and Rajiv Kapoor -- and grandchildren -- Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Nikhil Nanda and Natasha Nanda -- over the years.

Here are some stunning, rarely-seen photos of Ranbir, Kareena’s grandmom, “Krishna ji”:

View this post on Instagram

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's reception - January 23, 1980. Top: For the family album. The day-old marrieds at Chembur. Raj Kapoor was constantly at the helm of things, standing at the gates of his cottage himself, to keep out intruders and gate-crashers out. The previous night, at the wedding he had many complaints of jewellery snatching and picked pockets! And what we simply mustn’t forget, is that he didn't touch a drop of liquor - reminded us of the pre-Bobby days! Just before the dinner, he saw to it that everybody got a chance to meet the couple and kept the crowd moving off stage. At times by physically pushing them off! The only complaints came about young Chimpu Kapoor - that’s him in the picture. Guests said he was extremely rude and had nothing of the R.K. finesse about him! Bottom: The bridal couple again, or rather, the starriest wedding of the year! Chintu was the perfect host, circulating among every one of the guests and making them comfortable. Shehnais played till around midnight. Then came the English group, and Chintu led Neetu onto the floor. #rishikapoor #neetusingh #rajkapoor #krishnaraj #krishnarajkapoor #rajivkapoor #ripkrishnarajkapoor #krishnaraj #krishnarajkapoor #krishnakapoor

A post shared by @ retrobollywood on

View this post on Instagram

RIP #KrishnaRajKapoor #rajkapoor

A post shared by Bollywood (@filmyhaiboss) on

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 12:55 IST

