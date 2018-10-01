Krishna Raj Kapoor’s 20 rarely seen family photos with Taimur, Ranbir Kapoor and others
A look back at Krishna Raj Kapoor’s precious moments with her family, including grandson Ranbir Kapoor and great-grandson Taimur Ali Khan.bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2018 12:56 IST
Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and the Kapoor family matriarch, passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. There was no shortage of heartfelt tributes from friends, family and well-wishers on social media, after the news was confirmed by her eldest son, actor Randhir Kapoor. Among her grandchildren, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to pay her respects to her dear “dadi” in a series of heart-felt posts.
“I love you- I will always love you - RIP dadi,” Riddhima wrote along with a photo of her mother Neetu Singh, her daughter Samara and her late grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor.
To celebrate the legacy the beloved Kapoor matriarch left behind, we take a look back at a few of Krishna Raj Kapoor’s sweetest moments with her children -- Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Kapoor Nanda, Rishi Kapoor, Rima Kapoor Jain and Rajiv Kapoor -- and grandchildren -- Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Nikhil Nanda and Natasha Nanda -- over the years.
Here are some stunning, rarely-seen photos of Ranbir, Kareena’s grandmom, “Krishna ji”:
If there is an embodiment of grace ...of dignity...of elegance and of strength it’s undoubtedly Krishna aunty....she will always be the First Lady of the Film fraternity and will always be the kindest,warmest and most generous soul I have ever known....will miss you Krishna aunty and love you forever.....❤️🙏
The Kapoor Khandaan! #RajKapoor #KrishnaRajKapoor #RandhirKapoor #ShammiKapoor #ShashiKapoor #RishiKapoor #Rajeev #Babita #NeetuSingh #neiladevi #karismakapoor #kareenakapoor #ranbirkapoor #riddhimakapoor #bollywood #bollywoodrewind #blastfromthepast #blacknwhite #filmyfamily #backintheday #bollywoodstars #bollywoodactors #bollywoodmornings
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's reception - January 23, 1980. Top: For the family album. The day-old marrieds at Chembur. Raj Kapoor was constantly at the helm of things, standing at the gates of his cottage himself, to keep out intruders and gate-crashers out. The previous night, at the wedding he had many complaints of jewellery snatching and picked pockets! And what we simply mustn’t forget, is that he didn't touch a drop of liquor - reminded us of the pre-Bobby days! Just before the dinner, he saw to it that everybody got a chance to meet the couple and kept the crowd moving off stage. At times by physically pushing them off! The only complaints came about young Chimpu Kapoor - that’s him in the picture. Guests said he was extremely rude and had nothing of the R.K. finesse about him! Bottom: The bridal couple again, or rather, the starriest wedding of the year! Chintu was the perfect host, circulating among every one of the guests and making them comfortable. Shehnais played till around midnight. Then came the English group, and Chintu led Neetu onto the floor. #rishikapoor #neetusingh #rajkapoor #krishnaraj #krishnarajkapoor #rajivkapoor #ripkrishnarajkapoor #krishnaraj #krishnarajkapoor #krishnakapoor
August 23, 1955. 🌹 The Kapoor Khandan on the eve of Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali's wedding. L to R: Raj Kapoor, Basheshwarnath Nath Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Prithviraj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Geeta Kapoor, Urmila Sial, Krishnaraj Kapoor, Ramsarni Kapoor and Jatin Sial. Picture courtesy: Shammi Kapoor #10yearsofbliss #rajkapoor #basheshwarnathkapoor #shashikapoor #prithvirajkapoor #shammikapoor #geetakapoor #geetabali #urmilasial #krishnarajkapoor #ramsarnikapoor #jatinsial #retrobollywood #hindicinema #bollywood #ripkrishnarajkapoor #krishnaraj #krishnarajkapoor #krishnakapoor
May His Soul in Rest and Peace #RIPShashiKapoor 🙏 You will be sorely missed! Our condolences to the Kapoor family 🙏 #ShashiKapoor #RajKapoor #KrishnaRajKapoor #RandhirKapoor #RishiKapoor #RimaJain #BabitaKapoor #NeetuKapoor #ManojJain #KarismaKapoor #KareenaKapoor #RiddhimaKapoor #RanbirKapoor #ArmaanJain #AadarJain #Kapoor #KapoorFamily #BollywoodActor #BollywoodActress #BollywoodLegend #BollywoodFamily #Bollywood
The match was an arranged one, and Krishna was everything that the Kapoor family sought – namely, she was traditional and conservative. For this reason, she stayed in the shadows for the most part, and was the inconspicuous supporter of her husband in all his quests and aspirations. Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor were blessed with five children: three sons Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv; and two daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. #krishnarajkapoor #birthdaygirl #rajkapoor #rishikapoor #randhirkapoor #rajivkapoor #rimajain #ritunanda #classicindianfilms #hindifilms #bollywood #retrobollywood #ripkrishnarajkapoor #krishnaraj #krishnarajkapoor #krishnakapoor
Krishna Raj Kapoor Ji with her Great Grand Children Taimur, Kiaan & Samiera. Krishna Ji is wife of Late Raj Kapoor Ji and mother of Rishi, Randhir & Rajeev Kapoor. . Follow 👉 @beforesleep32 for more updates . . #instantbollywood #bollywood #krishnakapoor #krishnarajkapoor #kiaanrajkapoor #SamieraKapoor
Unseen Pic 🌟 Throwback to the Kapoor's Christmas brunch 2017 🎅🍬🎄 Little Taimur with his Great-Grandma Krishna Raj Kapoor 😍💖😘 #KareenaKapoorKhan #Kareena #KareenaKapoor #RajKapoor #KrishnaRajKapoor #KapoorFamily #Kapoor #Bebo #MyBebo #Bebolicious #SaifAliKhan #TaimurAliKhan #TaimurAliKhanPataudi #Taimur #Saifeena #SaifeenaJunior #GeeshiaKhan #Love #QueenKareena #QueenOfBollywood #BollywoodActress #BollywoodDiva #BollywoodStyle #BollywoodFashion #BollywoodLife #Bollywood #India #Indonesia #GeeshiaAuzeeaKhan #IamGeeshiaKhan
🖤 In the later years of his life, Raj Kapoor got into semi-retirement mode to spend some quality time with his wife Krishna. It is said that he was working for redemption for all the wrong he had unknowingly meted out to his true soulmate. In fact, when Kapoor was being led to the hospital after collapsing on stage, he slipped into a coma before uttering the words, "Krishna, I’m going, goodbye, goodbye!" It was even in his final moments that he could not forsake his wife, which testified his intense respect and affection towards her. #ripkrishnarajkapoor #krishnaraj #krishnarajkapoor #krishnakapoor #rajkapoor #oldestsurvivingmember #kapoorkhandaan #mrandmrskapoor
The wife of Legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away early this morning🙈 She was 87! . Our heart goes out to the entire Kapoor family during this difficult time🙏🏻 . #bollywood #instantbollywood #rip #restinpeace #rishikapoor #bollywoodactor #bollywoodfamily #bollywoodlife #condolences #ranbirkapoor #krishnarajkapoor #kapoor #kapoorfamily
The bros #RanbirKapoor, @therealarmaanjain and @aadarjain with their grandma #KrishnaRajKapoor at #AkashAmbani and #ShlokaMehta's engagement ceremony | @realbollywoodhungama . . . . . . . #Ranbir #AadarJain #ArmaanJain #Bollywood #StyleFile #Fashion #Style #Beauty #Glam #IndianFashion #CelebStyle #CelebFashion #BollywoodFashion #InstaCeleb #InstaFashion #InstaGood #InstaFollow #InstaDaily #LikeForLike #InstaLike #Ootn #ootd #Outfit #BollywoodHungama #Potd #PhotoOfTheDay
First Published: Oct 01, 2018 12:55 IST