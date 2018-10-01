Krishna Raj Kapoor’s 20 rarely seen family photos with Taimur, Ranbir Kapoor and others

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and the Kapoor family matriarch, passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. There was no shortage of heartfelt tributes from friends, family and well-wishers on social media, after the news was confirmed by her eldest son, actor Randhir Kapoor. Among her grandchildren, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to pay her respects to her dear “dadi” in a series of heart-felt posts.

“I love you- I will always love you - RIP dadi,” Riddhima wrote along with a photo of her mother Neetu Singh, her daughter Samara and her late grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor.

To celebrate the legacy the beloved Kapoor matriarch left behind, we take a look back at a few of Krishna Raj Kapoor’s sweetest moments with her children -- Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Kapoor Nanda, Rishi Kapoor, Rima Kapoor Jain and Rajiv Kapoor -- and grandchildren -- Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Nikhil Nanda and Natasha Nanda -- over the years.

Here are some stunning, rarely-seen photos of Ranbir, Kareena’s grandmom, “Krishna ji”:

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 12:55 IST