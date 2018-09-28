Alia Bhatt wishes boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday, posts her favourite pic

Actor Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor rang in his 36th birthday on Friday, and the Brahmastra actor marked the special occasion by sharing a short and sweet post about the actor and it’ll tug at your heartstrings.

Giving fans a glimpse of her their relationship, Alia celebrated Ranbir’s birthday by sharing a photo of the star and calling him her ‘sunshine’. Along with the cute photo, Alia wrote an aww-worthy caption with a bunch of emojis, “Happy Birthday Sunshine”

The birthday dedication is yet another example of the Ranbir and Alia’s public displays of affection since the Sanju actor first confirmed their romance back in May. Of course, this isn’t the first time Alia’s taken to Instagram to share a photo of Ranbir. Just days ago, she melted hearts everywhere when she posted a this shot of herself and Ranbir, with a caption that read, “the one with all the joy.”

Alia and Ranbir marked his 36th birthday with a family dinner on Thursday with their mothers, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, who posted a couple of pictures from the cosy get-together, with a sweet caption that read, “Happy to my Friend Philosopher an Guide loads of love and duas #lovehim #bestintheworld #wise happy birthday @rimosky.”

Apart from Alia and Neetu, a handful of stars took to Twitter and Instagram to wish Ranbir. His sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, wished Ranbir ‘happy birthday’ in an Instagram post, writing, “Happiest bday bro love you so much #ranbirkapoor.”

Riddhima shared three photos to ring in Ranbir’s birthday, and each shout-out managed to be more sweet than the last. Keep reading to see what Riddhima had to say to her brother on his birthday:

Ranbir has been busy shooting Brahmastra, a superhero fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, with Alia. He was last seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 15:53 IST