Inside Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday dinner with Alia Bhatt, moms Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor. See pic

As Ranbir Kapoor turned 36, the Brahmastra actor celebrated his birthday (September 28) surrounded by family and friends at a get-together hosted by his aunt, Raj Kapoor’s daughter Rima Jain, on Thursday. Ranbir and Rima share the same birthday. Girlfriend Alia Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor were all there for the special occasion. The group enjoyed some laid-back family fun and photo ops at the cosy dinner party.

Here are the pictures Neetu posted from the casual birthday bash, which she paired with a sweet caption that read, “Happy ?? to my Friend Philosopher an Guide ?? loads of love and duas ?? #lovehim #bestintheworld #wise happy birthday @rimosky.”

On Wednesday night, Ranbir Kapoor had an early birthday celebration, while surrounded by his girlfriend Alia and a handful of their famous friends — Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and filmmaker Karan Johar — at a casual house party Ranbir hosted. The celeb-filled shindig looked like a total blast. In case you missed it, checkout the epic star-studded photo shared by Karan to his Instagram:

Ranbir and Alia continued their weekend of birthday fun by stepping out for a family dinner on Thursday. The dolled-up duo smiled as they posed with their mothers. The Raazi actor turned heads in a cool navy blue and red dress from Gucci, accessorised with delicate hoop earrings. Ranbir looked dashing in a dark round-neck T-shirt.

Over the last few months, Ranbir and Alia have been busy shooting in Bulgaria for Brahmastra, a superhero fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The duo has also travelled to Israel quite a few times in preparation for the upcoming feature and sure enough, have been spotted spending time together and posing against scenic landscapes in the many pictures Alia shared on Instagram.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 12:30 IST