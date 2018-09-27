On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, here are his 6 most brutally honest quotes

Ranbir Kapoor turns 36 on Friday, September 28. The actor has made a name for himself by delivering acclaimed performances in a series of diverse films, regardless of their critical or commercial success. One of the few self-proclaimed method movie stars, Ranbir has done everything from period epics to masala entertainers.

His most recent film, Sanju, was also his most successful. Based on his friend, actor Sanjay Dutt’s life, the biopic directed by mass favourite Rajkumar Hirani broke box office records upon release and made over Rs 500 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor and Dia Mirza in a still from Sanju.

But besides his commanding screen presence, Ranbir is also known for his candour. He broke Bollywood norms by coming clean about his relationship with his Brahmastra co-star, Alia Bhatt. But his admission when he said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space,” is one of several brutally honest statements he’s made about himself. On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, here are his brutally honest admissions.

Ranbir Kapoor on life, relationship

“I am older now and wiser, too. I realise the value of human relationships, and I am not just talking about a partner, parents, friends or directors, but whoever is in your orbit [at that particular point]. I also realise the value of heartbreak as well as the hurt. I am not saying that I have reached a point where I know everything. It’s a constant struggle and you have to keep evolving as a person to be better, and that’s what I want to be. I want to be a good person, I’d like to do good work, get married, have children and die happy,” Ranbir said in a Hindustan Times interview.

Ranbir Kapoor on his tendency to drink

“I don’t have a drinking addiction but yes I have a tendency to drink a lot. When I start, I don’t stop. I guess it’s in my blood; you know how my family is. They are all very fond of alcohol. So, yes it’s in my genes to drink,” Ranbir said in an interview to Health & Nutrition magazine. Ranbir had been candid about his struggles with alcohol in a previous interview to AIB.

Ranbir Kapoor on his acting

“I feel I am just an average actor and a below-average person, who just got great opportunities. Yes, I have good belief and confidence in myself that I can do something. And that’s why I am successful, because otherwise, I am not saving the world. I am just acting in movies so just can’t take it that seriously,” he said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Bombay Velvet.

Ranbir Kapoor on Bombay Velvet

“Bombay Velvet is my most romantic film, it’s my Titanic or Gone With The Wind,” Ranbir told Pinkvilla about his biggest box office disaster, Anurag Kashyap’s period gangster drama, made on a budget of Rs 130 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor on what drives him

“Money has never been my drive. I have never seen the shortage of money in my life, so for me I don’t want to buy a silk pillow or a private jet. My drive is to achieve more than what my grandfather achieved, my drive is to make a name for myself, get rid of this star son tag that has been attached to me,” Ranbir told the Times of India.

