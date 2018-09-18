Ranbir Kapoor: I am a below-average person and an average actor

Although Saawariya (2007) didn’t do well at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor got a dream start to his Bollywood career. But the Kapoor scion has had his share of successes as well as string of failures. Before Sanju’s success, he faced back-to-back setbacks. But Ranbir, who is now into the 11th year of his career, readily admits that “failures have taught him more.”

After going through your share of highs and lows, you must have become a pro at handling both?

Actually, [handling] success is easy. When you are successful, you don’t really feel it because people are only full of praise, but failure teaches you a lot. One may feel that like failure, success can also be handled, but failure is a way tougher opponent. It will slap you hard, and you won’t even realise it. It [the feeling of facing failures] doesn’t even happen immediately. It will come after a year or two, because you start realising slowly that you have gone through failure.

Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Brahmastra with director Ayan Mukerji.

Personally, did you feel bad about failures?

No, I have no regrets. I feel failures have taught me more than my successes have. Still, it’s hard to handle, but you ought to have a good support system — be it your family, partner or friends — people who can keep you grounded and comfort you, besides giving you the confidence that it’s just a bend, and not the end.

During this bad phase, did you feel people’s behaviour towards you changed?

I don’t think I faced that bad a time. I still have had a lot of people who liked me and thought that I am a good actor. They gave me a lot of support. But to be honest, I was born into a film family so I was aware of such things even while growing up. That’s why I don’t take success to my head and failure to my heart.

It’s like having a non-stick coating…

See, if somebody is changing, it is fine with me, maybe because I don’t even give myself too much importance. I feel I am just an average actor and a below-average person, who just got great opportunities. Yes, I have good belief and confidence in myself that I can do something. And that’s why I am successful, because otherwise, I am not saving the world. I am just acting in movies so just can’t take it that seriously.

But expectations are always very high from you and your films...

It’s a very good thing. If people see potential in someone, it’s always great and encouraging but you also have to deliver. So, the constant struggle and constant endeavour is to make my films reach out to a large audience. The idea is to be a part of films, which make a large number of people happy but at the same time, I want to do it my way.

