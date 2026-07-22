David Warner accepts responsibility after guilty plea over drink-driving charges and admits making a ‘foolish’ decision

Australian cricket great David Warner has pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge after being caught with more than twice the legal blood-alcohol limit in Sydney earlier this year. David Warner has been charged with drunk driving (AFP)

Warner’s lawyer, Bobby Hill, appeared at Waverley Local Court on Wednesday and entered a guilty plea on his behalf to one count of middle-range drink-driving. The former Australia opening batter did not attend the hearing and will return to court for sentencing on August 18.

The 39-year-old was allegedly driving a van in Maroubra, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, on Easter Sunday when he stopped shortly before reaching a roadside random breath-testing site.

Police officers approached the vehicle and conducted a breath test, which returned a positive result. Warner was subsequently arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a secondary analysis reportedly recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.104. The general legal limit for fully licensed drivers in New South Wales is 0.05.

Warner had reportedly consumed three glasses of wine at a friend’s apartment before deciding to drive. His lawyer previously said the former cricketer had finished his final drink only 11 minutes before being stopped by police.

Warner accepts responsibility for ‘reckless decision’ Hill told an earlier court hearing that Warner would accept responsibility for his actions and understood the seriousness of choosing to drive after consuming alcohol.

“I can indicate that David will be accepting responsibility for drink-driving,” Hill said. “He knows what he did was wrong. He knows it was a reckless decision. So many of us make those poor decisions. I think what’s important is accepting and being accountable for those poor decisions.”

Hill said the dangers associated with drink-driving applied equally to everyone, irrespective of their profession, reputation or public profile.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a tradesman, a doctor or one of the best opening batsmen in the world, that danger exists for every one of us,” he said.

The lawyer also said Warner accepted that getting behind the wheel rather than arranging alternative transport had been a “foolish decision”.

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“He accepts that was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get into his car instead of taking an Uber,” Hill said.

Warner is one of Australia’s most recognisable cricketers, having played 112 Tests, 161 one-day internationals and 110 T20 internationals before retiring from international cricket. He remains active in franchise competitions and captains Sydney Thunder in the domestic Big Bash League.

His guilty plea could also prompt Sydney Thunder and Cricket New South Wales to review his leadership position before the next Big Bash season. Any sporting consequences are likely to be considered after the court completes the sentencing process next month.