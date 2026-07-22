BCCI gets tough with sweeping new domestic cricket rules, introduces match-long ban for deliberate no-balls

The BCCI has introduced a series of significant rule changes for the 2026–27 Indian domestic cricket season, including a match-long bowling suspension for deliberately delivering a front-foot no-ball. Devajit Saikia, BCCI secretary (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The revised playing conditions, circulated among state associations ahead of the new season, also cover the final over of a day’s play, declarations and forfeitures, wicketkeeping regulations and the role of coaches during drinks breaks. The domestic season is scheduled to begin with the Duleep Trophy next month.

Bowler can be suspended for an entire match Under the amended Playing Condition 41.8, a bowler found guilty of deliberately delivering a front-foot no-ball or a delivery that does not land on the pitch will be prohibited from bowling for the rest of the match. Previously, such a bowler could not bowl again only during that particular innings. The decision on whether the delivery was deliberate will be made by the on-field umpires.

“Bowler suspended for deliberate front foot no ball cannot bowl in the whole match. But the change to the playing conditions (41.8), will be decided by the on-field umpires,” the BCCI said in the circular, accessed by PTI.

The BCCI has also amended Rule 12.5.2, making it compulsory to complete the final over of the day even when a wicket falls during that over.

Under the previous regulation, umpires could call stumps immediately after a wicket fell in the scheduled final over. The change is intended to prevent teams from avoiding the need to send a new batter out for the remaining deliveries.

The board has also barred teams from declaring or forfeiting the final innings of a match under the amended Rule 15.2. The circular said the provision had previously been used to manufacture results and was considered damaging to the integrity of the game.

Another change allows the head coach to enter the field during drinks intervals in domestic one-day matches. A similar proposal has also been considered for international cricket.

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The BCCI has additionally relaxed the wicketkeeping regulation under Rule 27.3. A wicketkeeper’s gloves will now need to be completely behind the stumps only at the instant the ball is delivered. Previously, the wicketkeeper was required to remain behind the stumps from the moment the bowler began the run-up.

State associations have started informing umpires and match referees about the revised conditions, while awareness programmes are expected to be conducted before the season begins.

“There will be some awareness programmes for officials, besides making the relevant parts of the circular available to them. We have good enough time to do all this as domestic season is almost a month away,” an official told PTI.