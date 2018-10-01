Today in New Delhi, India
Krishna Raj Kapoor dies after cardiac arrest, Bollywood says RIP Krishna aunty

Late actor Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away early on Monday. Grandmother to Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, she was 87.

bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2018 10:14 IST
Nivedita Mishra
Nivedita Mishra
Krishna Raj Kapoor,Raj Kapoor wife,Krishna Raj Kapoor dead
Krishna Raj Kapoor dies in Mumbai after suffering cardiac arrest.

Kapoor matriarch Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest; she was 87. Her eldest son and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to PTI, "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.”

She is survived by her five children -- sons Randhir, Rishi and Rajeev and daughters Ritu and Riima. Born Krishna Malhotra, she married Raj Kapoor in 1946. Krishna is the sister of another popular Hindi films actors Prem Nath and Rajendra Nath.

Randhir added that the last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium. Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Ridhima also posted a tribute to her grandmother even as Bollywood came together to say an emotional goodbye to “Krishna aunty”. While Soha Ali Khan remembered her as an “incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place”, Farah Khan called her “the most beautiful lady of our industry”.

View this post on Instagram

I love you- I will always love you - RIP dadi ❤️

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Among others who paid tributes to her were actor Raveena Tandon, who wrote, “Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap”

Adman Suhel Seth also condoled the death on Twitter, “Deeply saddened to learn the passing on of Krishna Raj Kapoor ji. A formidable woman, the Kapoor Khandaan anchor and an amazing human being. @chintskap @realnikhilnanda.”

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 09:31 IST

