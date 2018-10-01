Krishna Raj Kapoor dies after cardiac arrest, Bollywood says RIP Krishna aunty

Kapoor matriarch Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest; she was 87. Her eldest son and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to PTI, "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.”

She is survived by her five children -- sons Randhir, Rishi and Rajeev and daughters Ritu and Riima. Born Krishna Malhotra, she married Raj Kapoor in 1946. Krishna is the sister of another popular Hindi films actors Prem Nath and Rajendra Nath.

Randhir added that the last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium. Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Ridhima also posted a tribute to her grandmother even as Bollywood came together to say an emotional goodbye to “Krishna aunty”. While Soha Ali Khan remembered her as an “incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place”, Farah Khan called her “the most beautiful lady of our industry”.

Among others who paid tributes to her were actor Raveena Tandon, who wrote, “Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap”

Such sad news this morning.. the most beautiful lady of our industry Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away.. my heart goes out to the entire family.. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 1, 2018

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of #KrishnaRajKapoor The few times I interacted with her were so memorable; she was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences to the family. — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) October 1, 2018

.🕉🙏🏻🕉 Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 1, 2018

Deeply saddened to learn the passing on of Krishna Raj Kapoor ji. A formidable woman, the Kapoor Khandaan anchor and an amazing human being. @chintskap @realnikhilnanda — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) October 1, 2018

Saddened to hear the demise of #KrishnaRajKapoor ji my deepest condolences,

May God give immense strength to whole family. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ATYbd8kaYK — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 1, 2018

She had such an uncommon elegance and warmth. My mom wrote Prem Rog for RK. She told me many stories of Krishna Ji’s affection, hospitality & impeccable style. The original woman in white! #KrishnaRajKapoor https://t.co/oqY2d8ykc9 — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) October 1, 2018

Adman Suhel Seth also condoled the death on Twitter, “Deeply saddened to learn the passing on of Krishna Raj Kapoor ji. A formidable woman, the Kapoor Khandaan anchor and an amazing human being. @chintskap @realnikhilnanda.”

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 09:31 IST