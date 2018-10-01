Rima Jain on parents Krishna and Raj Kapoor: All his life, he was obsessed with her

Late actor Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor died on Monday. There was an outpouring of love for the late Kapoor matriarch -- popularly called Krishna ji or Krishna aunty -- with many celebrity friends and family gathered at the Kapoors’ Mumbai home to pay their respects. Some celebrities, like filmmaker Karan Johar, and family members also took to social media to express their grief. Krishna Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter, actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a heartbreaking message for her “dadi” on Instagram.

Now, an old interview of Krishna Raj Kapoor’s daughter, Rima Jain, has re-surfaced, where she recalls fond memories of her late parents -- Krishna and Raj Kapoor.

In a rare interview with Filmfare magazine, Rima -- the youngest daughter of Raj Kapoor and sister of actors Randhir, Rajiv and Rishi Kapoor -- honoured her late father’s memory by reminiscing about her life with her famous parents.

Shedding new light on how her parents met, Rima said, “His ‘woman in white’ fascination can be traced to my mother. He had gone to see her as a prospective bride along with Premnath uncle (the late actor was Krishna’s brother). There from the window he saw a young girl in a white saree with mogras in her hair, playing the sitar. That was my mother Krishna taking music lessons. Being an artiste, he reacted to the visual. He was reminded of Goddess Saraswati. The image of the ‘lady in white’ stayed in his mind and was later seen in his films. My mother always wore white and had a flower in her hair.”

Reflecting on how her mother Krishna Raj Kapoor touched her late father’s life, Rima turned the conversation to Raj Kapoor’s “deep love” for his wife. She noted that although their marriage was scrutinised by the media, her father always “came back home” to his wife, whom he lovingly addressed as “Billo” and later “Krishnaji”.

“No matter what was said and written, Papa loved mother deeply. The truth is that all life he remained obsessed with her. He may not have expressed it to her the way she’d have liked him to. She may not have been a big part of his life. But whatever Raj Kapoor did, he came back home. His love for her was immense. He’d even press her legs and joke, ‘Raj Kapoor ka kya haal bana diya! Meri biwi mujhe pair dabane lagaa rahi hai. Ghar ki murgi dal barabar!’ He loved celebrating New Years because it also happened to be mom’s birthday,” Rima said.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 17:33 IST