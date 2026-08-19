No VVIP treatment to ex-MP Prajwal Revanna, says Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government on Tuesday denied providing VVIP treatment to former MP Prajwal Revanna or any other prisoners, saying inmates in state prisons are categorised alphabetically for security and administrative purposes. Prajwal Revanna moved out of VIP cell after CCB finds mobile phone, pen drive containing obscene videos in his Parappana Agrahara barrack. (HT Photo)

In a written reply to Yeshwanthpur MLA S T Somashekar's notice, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said, "There is no separate classification of prisoners as VIPs and ordinary prisoners."

The reply comes amid questions over the recovery of a mobile phone and other prohibited items from Prajwal Revanna during a CCB inspection at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on August 11.

Also read: Prajwal moved to general cell after phone found in prison

"No VVIP treatment has been provided to any prisoner in the prison, including Prajwal Revanna," Kharge said, adding that action was being taken in accordance with the Karnataka Prison and Correctional Services Manual, prison rules and the Prisons Act.

According to the reply, CCB officials found a Redmi smartphone with a SIM card, a charger, a diary and a black SanDisk pen drive in the possession of Prajwal Revanna, identified as Convict Prisoner No. 1528, lodged in Room 4 of Part-1 at the rear of High-Security Section-3.

A case was subsequently registered against him at Parappana Agrahara Police Station on August 11.

Also read: Former MP Prajwal Revanna loses VIP cell privileges after phone, pen drive found in prison

On the contents of the phone, Kharge said the seized mobile phone and other articles were in police custody but "the mobile phone has not been examined as to what it contained." Following the recovery of the prohibited items, Assistant Superintendent Iranna Rangapur, Jailor Rajesh Dharmatti and Warden Mahesh Sajjan were suspended for dereliction of duty.

Kharge said Deputy Inspector General of Police Jinendra Khanagavi had been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a comprehensive report, which was awaited.

Prajwal, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and son of JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, represented Hassan in the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024.

He was arrested in May 2024 in connection with sexual assault cases and was later convicted in a rape case.

A special court in Bengaluru sentenced him to life imprisonment in August 2025, following which he was lodged in Parappana Agrahara prison.