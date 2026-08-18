58-year-old sexually assaulted at Panipat hospital; guard booked

A 58-year-old patient was allegedly sexually assaulted inside the CT scan room of the Panipat civil hospital on Sunday, police said. Accused Rakesh Kumar, who works as a security guard at the hospital’s CT and MRI section, run by a private firm, has been booked. The hospital has terminated the services of the accused. (HT File)

Officials said the woman, a local resident, was brought to the hospital after she complained of severe body pain at around 9.30 pm. After the doctor on duty advised an X-ray and CT scan, she underwent an X-ray and was taken to the CT scan room. She alleged that the accused stopped the family members outside and sexually assaulted her in the room.

The woman mentioned in her complaint that she was locked in the room for about four minutes and could not resist because she also suffered from diabetes and other diseases. Police said that after the woman regained consciousness, she told her family members who informed the police at 11.30 pm.

Inspector Devender Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Panipat city police station, said an FIR under Sections 64 (1) (rape) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the accused. “CCTV footage will be checked and the accused will be arrested at the earliest,” he said.

Social activist Savita Arya told reporters that doctors later referred the victim to PGIMS in Rohtak.

MRI centre in-charge Sachin Kumar said Rakesh, who worked as a guard, was often called to assist others in the room. His services were terminated immediately, he added.