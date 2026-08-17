Haryana proposes PGIMS Rohtak as Centre of Excellence for rare diseases

The Haryana government has forwarded a proposal to the Centre seeking recognition of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, as a Centre of Excellence for Rare Diseases. The initiative aims to bolster specialised diagnosis, treatment and research facilities for patients afflicted by rare ailments while elevating the institute’s capacity for advanced healthcare. The state government has sanctioned a budget of ₹1,232 crore for 2026-27, representing an increase of ₹422 crore over the previous year. (HT File)

While giving this information vice-chancellor of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Dr HK Aggarwal announced that a 128-slice PET/CT machine, estimated to cost ₹35 crore, would be procured for the department of nuclear medicine. An additional ₹5 crore has been allocated for research and development. “Our goal is to develop PGIMS, Rohtak, as a centre of excellence in health education and patient care not only at the national level but also globally,” he said, adding that construction of the new emergency block and critical care hospital, faculty guest house, central library, and new boys’ and girls’ hostels would be accelerated.

The state government has sanctioned a budget of ₹1,232 crore for 2026-27, representing an increase of ₹422 crore over the previous year. Dr Aggarwal expressed gratitude to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and health minister Arti Singh Rao for the enhanced allocation, which will fortify infrastructure, education, research and clinical services.

Highlighting the institution’s focus on technological upgrades in artificial intelligence (AI), robotic surgery, telemedicine and genomics, the vice-chancellor underscored that advanced tools can never supersede a physician’s compassion.