Kerala Police gets taste of its own medicine as civic body slaps ₹15,030 fine
The flex boards were allegedly put up as part of a police sports event held in the city a few weeks ago.
The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation reportedly imposed a fine on the Kerala Police for allegedly placing a flex board as part of a sports event within the city limits.
The secretary of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation issued a fine of ₹15,030 on September 15 to the Kerala Police chief, news agency PTI reported, citing officials on Monday.
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What happened?
The fine was imposed for allegedly placing flex boards at public places in PMG and Vazhuthacaud.
According to the report, the flex boards were allegedly installed for a police sports event organised in the city a few weeks ago.
Officials noted that the fine was imposed in line with a Kerala High Court directive instructing the police and local bodies to remove flex boards from public spaces and penalise those responsible for installing them.
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Police to event organisers
Sources cited in the PTI report noted that the State Police chief had forwarded the fine notice issued to the organisers of the event.
Furthermore, the event organisers have also been directed them to take necessary steps for the situation.
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Thiruvananthapuram Corporation imposed fine on BJP
In a separate incident, earlier in January, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation had imposed a fine of ₹19.7 lakh on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly placing flex boards in the city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, the report said.
(with inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More