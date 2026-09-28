Kerala Police gets taste of its own medicine as civic body slaps ₹15,030 fine

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation reportedly imposed a fine on the Kerala Police for allegedly placing a flex board as part of a sports event within the city limits. The fine was imposed for allegedly placing flex boards at public places in PMG and Vazhuthacaud. (Instagram/@kerala_police)

The secretary of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation issued a fine of ₹15,030 on September 15 to the Kerala Police chief, news agency PTI reported, citing officials on Monday.

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What happened? The fine was imposed for allegedly placing flex boards at public places in PMG and Vazhuthacaud.

According to the report, the flex boards were allegedly installed for a police sports event organised in the city a few weeks ago.

Officials noted that the fine was imposed in line with a Kerala High Court directive instructing the police and local bodies to remove flex boards from public spaces and penalise those responsible for installing them.

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Police to event organisers Sources cited in the PTI report noted that the State Police chief had forwarded the fine notice issued to the organisers of the event.

Furthermore, the event organisers have also been directed them to take necessary steps for the situation.

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Thiruvananthapuram Corporation imposed fine on BJP In a separate incident, earlier in January, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation had imposed a fine of ₹19.7 lakh on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly placing flex boards in the city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, the report said.

(with inputs from PTI)