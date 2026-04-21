Kerala police warn of fake update scam targeting Vivo, iQOO smarphone users

Kerala Police have warned of a cyber fraud targeting users of Vivo and iQOO smartphones through fake "OriginOS Update" messages that trick users into installing malware and stealing sensitive data, including banking credentials. Once installed, the malware gives fraudsters control over the device, enabling them to access the camera, microphone, SMS, contacts and other personal data. (Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a police statement, users are being shown pop-up alerts such as "Urgent System Update Required" while using their phones.

Clicking the link in such messages downloads malicious files instead of official updates, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Once installed, the malware gives fraudsters control over the device, enabling them to access the camera, microphone, SMS, contacts and other personal data.

The primary aim of the scam is to siphon money from victims' bank accounts, it said.

The police advised users to install system updates only through the phone's official "System Update" option in settings and not via links received through browsers or messages.

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Users have also been cautioned against responding to threatening messages claiming that their phone will be blocked if the update is not installed.

As a precaution, the police recommended keeping the "Install from Unknown Sources" option disabled and using only trusted antivirus software on mobile devices.

In case a user has accidentally clicked on such a link, they should immediately disconnect the internet, scan the device using security applications, and remove any suspicious apps.

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Passwords for banking and social media accounts should be changed immediately using a secure device, it said.

Victims of financial fraud have been advised to report incidents promptly by calling the cyber helpline number 1930 or by lodging a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Portal, police added in the statement.