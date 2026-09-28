I tested Airtel’s ₹2,999 International Roaming pack across Europe so you do not have to | HT Verified

Normally, my desk is piled high with the latest flagship phones, foldable glass, and audio gear. It is rare that we turn our review spotlight onto a telecommunication service. Hardware is tangible; you can drop it, benchmark it, and photograph it under studio lights. A mobile network plan, on the other hand, is invisible right up until the second it fails you in an unfamiliar city. Airtel's IR Plan, tested! (Hindustan Times) By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less International roaming is one of those classic travel pain points that most people ignore until panic sets in at an arrivals gate. Ahead of a multi-city European trip between September 1 and September 6, I decided to test Airtel's popular ₹2,999 International Roaming (IR) pack. Armed with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 as my review companion, I wanted to see whether modern carrier roaming could beat the old habits of queuing up for tourist SIMs or fiddling with third-party travel eSIMs. What Do You Get For ₹ 2,999? The ₹2,999 tier from Airtel is tailored specifically for week-long work or holiday sprints: Validity: 10 days

High-Speed Data: 10 GB (unlimited data capped at 80 Kbps once exhausted)

Voice Calling: 100 minutes per day (covering incoming calls, outgoing calls to local destination numbers, and calls back to India)

SMS: 20 texts across the entire validity period

Coverage: Valid across 189 countries, including France and Germany (where I went). For context, Airtel also offers broader tiers if your itinerary stretches longer: ₹ 3,999 pack: 30 days validity, 30 GB high-speed data (80 Kbps throttled thereafter), 20 SMS, and 100 minutes per day of calling.

₹ 5,999 pack: 90 days validity, 40 GB data (80 Kbps throttled thereafter), and 900 total calling minutes to India.

₹ 14,999 annual pack: 365 days validity, 40 GB data (80 Kbps throttled thereafter), 3,000 total minutes of incoming and outgoing calls, alongside in-flight connectivity perks. Activation And That Long Layover At Paris CDG The standard ritual of international travel used to involve confusing settings, and prayers that your phone would pick up a partner network. Here, the experience was refreshingly modern. I scheduled the pack to kick in on September 1 via the Airtel Thanks app a few hours before wheels-up in Delhi. My journey began with a connecting flight and a hefty five-hour layover at Paris Charles de Gaulle. The moment the plane touched the tarmac, I toggled off aeroplane mode on the Galaxy Z Fold8. Within seconds, the phone latched directly onto a full 4G+ partner network.

The network latched onto full 4G+ network upon touchdown. (Hindustan Times)

Terminal Wi-Fi at major international airports can be notoriously finicky. Between SMS verifications that never arrive, captive portal login screens, and aggressive 60-minute time-outs, relying on public networks is rarely fun. Having instant cellular access meant I could comfortably set the Fold8 on a cafe table, unfold the large inner screen, and immediately catch up on work messages, download itinerary PDFs, and even take a full-fledged call with my boss alongside routine check-ins back home without hunting for a quiet corner near a Wi-Fi router. Crucially, standard bank OTPs arrived instantly over SMS, which saved me a world of trouble when sorting out trip incidentals mid-transit. Cross-Border Transit: Crossing Over To Berlin The genuine litmus test for any multi-destination roaming plan is how it handles cross-border transitions. After boarding my connecting hop from Paris and touching down in Berlin, the network switch was completely transparent. Before the aircraft had even taxied to its parking bay at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the Galaxy Z Fold8 smoothly connected to Telekom.de, German 5G network. There was no need to reboot the phone, toggle network operators manually in the settings menu, or wait through prolonged searching screens. For anyone navigating busy travel schedules, that seamless handover eliminates an immense amount of airport friction. Putting It To Work: IFA 2026, Lime Bikes, And 20,000 Steps A Day The true value of reliable roaming reveals itself when you step out of the airport and into the rhythm of a fast-moving city. Over five packed days in Berlin, the Fold8 was pushed hard as an all-in-one navigation terminal, research hub, and survival tool. 1. Conquering the Cavernous Halls of IFA 2026 at Messe Berlin Covering IFA 2026 inside the sprawling halls of Messe Berlin is an endurance sport. Between massive exhibition centres, crowded trade booths, and thousands of attendees competing for bandwidth, convention Wi-Fi is almost always overwhelmed. The 5G roaming connection held up remarkably well across the complex. Coordinating booth walkthroughs, firing off live photo samples from the Fold8, and cross-checking spec sheets happened seamlessly without running into dead zones.

I was able to upload all my hands-on content seamlessly on Instagram. (Hindustan Times )

2. Saving Euros on Lime Ebikes and Surviving the Walking Marathon Berlin cabs are fantastic, but they can quickly burn a massive hole in your travel budget. Being a frugal tech journalist at heart, I made the executive financial decision to rely entirely on Lime ebikes and my own two feet to get around. Unlocking and riding a Lime ebike requires constant, low-latency data: locating the nearest bike on the map, scanning the QR code, and keeping live GPS tracking active so you do not accidentally cruise into a restricted parking red zone. The cellular connection never lagged once, making hops between train stops and press appointments effortless. When I was not on two wheels, I was walking everywhere, clocking an eye-watering average of 20,000 steps every single day. Having Google Maps run smoothly on the Fold's cover screen kept me moving without taking wrong turns down endless avenues. 3. Cruising by the East Side Gallery On a slightly less frantic afternoon, I took an ebike down towards the East Side Gallery to check out the murals along the open-air stretch of the Berlin Wall. Navigating along the Spree river while streaming music and snapping photos on the Fold8 was a breeze. Spot information loaded instantly, and dropping live location pins for meetups with fellow journalists happened in seconds. 4. Voice Calls and Signal Fidelity Airtel’s daily allowance of 100 calling minutes proved more than generous. I used standard cellular calls to coordinate rendezvous spots with colleagues, confirm hotel bookings, and make daily calls back to India. Thanks to robust roaming support, call quality sounded virtually identical to making a local call within Delhi, crisp, loud, and free of delay or odd echo loops. 5. Speed Tests and Bandwidth Throughout the trip, speed tests on 5G networks in both central Paris and downtown Berlin returned downlink speeds ranging between 80 Mbps and 120 Mbps. Uploads sat comfortably around 25 to 40 Mbps, making on-the-go cloud photo backups and high-res video uploads effortless.