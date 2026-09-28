US visa interview for Indians: Missing these documents could delay your visa, full checklist here

Indian applicants appearing for a US immigrant visa interview must carry their appointment letter, passport, photographs, DS-260 confirmation page and original civil documents, according to the US Department of State. Going for a US visa interview? Indians must carry these documents. (Unsplash)

The US government currently directs immigrant visa applicants in India to complete a biometrics appointment and medical examination before the interview. Applicants should also check the instructions for their designated US visa processing post because requirements can vary by location and visa category.

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US visa interview documents for Indians According to the US Consulate General in Mumbai's current immigrant visa instructions, applicants must carry:

NVC interview letter: A copy of the interview appointment letter received from the National Visa Center. Passport: An unexpired passport. The Mumbai instructions specify that it should be valid for eight months beyond the intended date of entry into the US. The New Delhi instructions specify six months, so applicants should follow the requirement stated for their assigned post. Two photographs: Two color photographs measuring 5 cm by 5 cm (2 inches by 2 inches) for each visa applicant. DS-260 confirmation page: The confirmation page from the Form DS-260 immigrant visa application submitted through the Consular Electronic Application Center. Birth certificate: The original birth certificate and a photocopy. The New Delhi instructions also specifically call for an English translation. Birth certificates of children: Original or certified copies of birth certificates for all children of the principal applicant, even if they are not travelling to the US. Medical examination results: The sealed medical examination results, if the panel physician provides them to the applicant. The instructions say documents that are not in English must have a notarized English translation.

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Indians may need additional documents Applicants for family-based immigrant visas must bring the appropriate Form I-864 Affidavit of Support for each financial sponsor. The Mumbai instructions also call for a photocopy of the sponsor's most recent IRS tax transcript. If the transcript is unavailable, applicants can alternatively provide the sponsor's most recent US federal tax return and relevant W-2 forms.

Applicants may also need proof of the US petitioner's status and domicile, such as a copy of a US passport, naturalization certificate or green card, along with evidence of the relationship between the petitioner and applicant.

Depending on their circumstances, applicants may additionally need a police certificate, marriage certificate, divorce or death certificate, criminal records, US immigration records, military records or adoption/custody documents.

For employment-based immigrant visas, the Mumbai instructions require a letter from the US employer dated less than one month before the interview.

Medical exam and biometrics before the interview Indian applicants must complete the required biometrics process at a Visa Application Center before their immigrant visa interview. The US Embassy in New Delhi also instructs applicants to arrange a medical examination with an approved panel physician in India before the interview.

The State Department warns that failing to bring required documents can delay or prevent visa issuance. It also advises applicants not to sell property, resign from employment or make non-refundable travel arrangements until the immigrant visa has been issued.

Important: The exact document list depends on the applicant's visa category and assigned processing post. Indian applicants should therefore check the official instructions for their interview location before travelling to the appointment.