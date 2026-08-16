Two friends spike 16-year-old's drink with cannabis, rape her as minor records incident: Cops

Two men, aged 20 and 21, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping their 16-year-old friend after spiking her drink, while another 16-year-old boy allegedly recorded the incident and later circulated the video on social media, police said. The minor accused was detained and produced before the Child Welfare Committee. Mumbai police detains 3 including a minor for raping a 16-year-old girl nine people after seizing ₹5 crore from a dry cleaning shop (PTI/Representative image)

According to police, in December, the victim had an argument with her father and, while distressed, contacted her friends. The accused allegedly took her to a cycle track, where they spiked her cold drink with an intoxicant and cannabis, following which she began feeling unwell.

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'Took advantage of her condition' Police Police said the two adult accused allegedly took advantage of her condition and raped her. The minor who was accompanying them allegedly recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

“They threatened the victim who she left for home but didn’t tell anyone out of fear,” said a police officer.

The matter came to light recently after the video was allegedly circulated on social media, police said. The girl’s family came across it and questioned her, following which she told them about the incident.

Also read: POCSO court awards death to man for rape, murder of 7-yr-old

The family then approached the police and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Police said the two adult accused have been arrested, while the minor accused was detained and produced before the Child Welfare Committee.