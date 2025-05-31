Pune dowry death: Child welfare committee says maternal grandmother fit person to take care of Vaishnavi’s child

Following the tragic death of Vaishnavi Hagawane, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has named her mother, Swati Kaspate, as a ‘fit person’ to take care of and protect Vaishnavi’s nine-month-old son, Janak Hagawane. Her husband Shashank, father-in-law Rajendra, mother-in-law Lata, sister-in-law Karishma, and brother-in-law Sushil were later arrested by police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The decision was taken on Friday, after a thorough assessment by the district child protection officer, who submitted a social investigation report to the CWC, said officials.

On 16 May, Vaishnavi Hagawane allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Bhukum in Pune, following harassment from her in-laws over dowry demands. Her husband Shashank, father-in-law Rajendra, mother-in-law Lata, sister-in-law Karishma, and brother-in-law Sushil were later arrested by police. At the time of the arrest, the Hagawane family gave the child’s custody to their family friend Nitin Chavan.

However, Chavan allegedly threatened the parents of Viashnavi at gunpoint when they went to take custody of the child. He was arrested on Friday from the Nepal border.

Aditi Tatkare, minister for women and child development in her X post, said, “Following the demise of Vaishnavi Hagawane from Pune, the Child Welfare Committee has appointed her mother, Swati Kaspate, as the fit person to take care of her nine-month-old son, Janak Hagawane. Based on the social investigation report submitted by the district child protection officer, Swati is deemed the appropriate person, and her social, emotional, and family environment is conducive to the child’s welfare. The complete responsibility for the child’s education, health, and overall development will rest with Swati.”

Jitendra Dudi, Pune district collector, said, “The order was passed based on a social investigation report submitted by the district child protection officer after proper investigation and home visits.’’

According to CWC member Prakash Khadilkar as per section 52(1) of the Juvenile Justice Act and sub-rule 13 of the Maharashtra Juvenile Justice Rules 2018, if the biological mother and father are not present then CWC can appoint a fit person to take care of the child or admit him/her to Child Care Unit (CCU).

“The child is just nine months old. So the temporary custody of the child was given to his grandmother subject to the pending enquiry,” said Khadilkar.

According to Khadilkar, a fit person is announced for a period of four months. After four months, the child needs to be produced before CWC. If CWC is satisfied, then we can extend custody to four more months. If required, CWC can ask the district child protection officer to prepare an individual care plan for the child.

As far as this case is concerned, in future, if the biological father of the child seeks custody of the child, in that case, the case will be transferred to the family court, said officials.