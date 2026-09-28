Venkat Prabhu breaks silence on rift with Sivakarthikeyan over shelved film, says father ‘doesn’t know complete picture’

On Monday, Venkat Prabhu posted an official clarification on the matter on his X, confirming that his project with Sivakarthikeyan has been dropped. However, there are no hard feelings. He said, “SK is always a dear friend/brother to me. A lot of speculations and controversies are going around. As a father, when a film involving your own son gets delayed, the frustration is natural. He probably doesn’t know the complete picture, and I can’t blame him for that.”

Director Venkat Prabhu 's father, Gangai Amaran, recently criticised an unnamed star actor for wasting his son's dates and causing his upcoming film project to be delayed. Many on social media speculated that the actor was none other than Sivakarthikeyan, as he was supposed to work with Venkat Prabhu in his next.

He added, “I’m a very quiet person when it comes to my work and don’t discuss my professional matters in detail with anyone, including him. The project couldn’t take off due to various reasons. That’s it. No hard feelings. If the time comes and a good script comes my way, I would love to work with SK again. So please, let’s put a full stop to all this. I’m busy with my next. My best wishes to my brother’s Seyon.”

Sivakarthikeyan replied, "Sir, we are family. Idhuku poi neenga serious-ah reply pannitu irukeenga! Thank you so much for your wishes, sir, and my best wishes for your next project 🤗

Sir, I’ve told you this before, and I’m saying it again - I’ll always be a VP fan. Waiting to collaborate with you soon, sir."

Venkat Prabhu has directed GOAT with Vijay, Maanaadu with STR and Biriyani with Karthi. He is currently working on casting and finalising his next directorial venture, although no official update has been announced so far.