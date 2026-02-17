Seyon first glimpse: Sivakarthikeyan channels Virumaandi; fans love the Kamal Haasan connect. Watch
Seyon first glimpse was released on Sivakarthikeyan's birthday and fans were thrilled to see a connection to the film's producer, actor Kamal Haasan.
Seyon first glimpse: The first glimpse of Sivakumar Murugesan’s Seyon, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, was released on Tuesday. The glimpse released on Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday shows him channelling Virumaandi. Fans are thrilled by the connection to Kamal Haasan, who is also producing the film.
Seyon first glimpse shows Sivakarthikeyan channel Virumaandi
The 3-minute-long first glimpse of Seyon shows an incident that takes place on the second day of the Karumathur Virumaandi temple’s Maasi Kalari festival. As the festival is in full swing, people fight outside a police station. Inside, the police scratch their heads and wonder who would beat up people putting on a Valli Thirumanam play. One wonders if an atheist did it, while another comes to the conclusion that it’s someone channelling God.
Sivakarthikeyan is soon introduced, carrying a staff in one hand and a torch in the other. The song playing in the background introduces him as the ‘fierce Virumaandi’. The people who have beaten them up come to the police station willingly, led by him. A woman washes his feet while a policeman folds his hands in reverence to the ‘God’ he possesses. An old woman even proclaims, “The OG is back!”
Posting the first glimpse, Sivakarthikeyan wrote in Tamil, “For those who enjoy me, For those who love me, For those who think more of me than I do, For my fans, For my brothers and sisters.” He also added, “Soora Samharam (destruction of devil) Loading.”
Fans react to Kamal Haasan’s Virumaandi reference
Fans couldn’t keep calm about the reference to Kamal’s 2004 hit film Virumaandi. For the unversed, Virumaandi is a prominent Madurai folk deity revered as a protector. Seyon is a popular Tamil name for Lord Murugan. “Just another reason to re-watch Virumandi again (black heart emoji),” wrote one fan, resharing Sivakarthikeyan’s post.
“Sivas virumandi?” wrote an X user, posting stills of Kamal and Sivakarthikeyan from Virumaandi and Seyon. “#SEYON - That Virumandi connect in the promo was (fire emoji). And that too in #KamalHaasan's own production. OG "Virumandi" is coming back after 2 Decades,” wrote another. Sivakarthikeyan fans were thrilled to see him in a rustic avatar, with one writing, “Vintage #Kollywood is back #Seyon #SivaKartikeyan peak mode #sk #Muruga.” Numerous others also commented, “OG is back.”
About Seyon
Seyon is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raajkamal Films International and Turmeric Media. The film’s cast, aside from Sivakarthikeyan, has yet to be announced. Santhosh Narayanan is the music director of the film, which will hit screens in October this year. Kamal had previously produced Sivakarthikeyan's 2024 hit Amaran.
