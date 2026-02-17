Seyon first glimpse: Sivakarthikeyan channels Virumaandi; fans love the Kamal Haasan connect. Watch

Seyon first glimpse: The first glimpse of Sivakumar Murugesan’s Seyon, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, was released on Tuesday. The glimpse released on Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday shows him channelling Virumaandi. Fans are thrilled by the connection to Kamal Haasan, who is also producing the film. Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan in stills from Virumaandi and Seyon.

Seyon first glimpse shows Sivakarthikeyan channel Virumaandi The 3-minute-long first glimpse of Seyon shows an incident that takes place on the second day of the Karumathur Virumaandi temple’s Maasi Kalari festival. As the festival is in full swing, people fight outside a police station. Inside, the police scratch their heads and wonder who would beat up people putting on a Valli Thirumanam play. One wonders if an atheist did it, while another comes to the conclusion that it’s someone channelling God.

Sivakarthikeyan is soon introduced, carrying a staff in one hand and a torch in the other. The song playing in the background introduces him as the ‘fierce Virumaandi’. The people who have beaten them up come to the police station willingly, led by him. A woman washes his feet while a policeman folds his hands in reverence to the ‘God’ he possesses. An old woman even proclaims, “The OG is back!”