Parasakthi uncensored version streams on Zee5 without CBFC's 25 modifications for Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela film

The censored version of Parasakthi was initially released on Zee5 on February 7, and many took to social media to criticise the number of words that were muted or changed. On February 12, many noticed that an uncensored version of the film was also now available for streaming. “We heard you all! Uncensored is finally here!” wrote the platform later on Thursday, making it official on social media. In fact, the platform also released a clip from the film in which the words previously censored by the CBFC weren’t muted in the uncensored version.

Sudha Kongara’s Sivakarthikeyan , Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan-starrer Parasakthi was released in theatres on January 10 for Pongal. When the film was certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), it had undergone 25 cuts and modifications and was even sent to the revising committee. The uncensored version of the film is now streaming on Zee5 from February 12.

25 cuts and modifications for Parasakthi Certifying Parasakthi just two days before its release, the CBFC had asked for 25 cuts and modifications. The filmmakers were asked to mute 11 phrases, including expletives. Some Hindi-related phrases were muted or modified in the film that details the anti-Hindi-imposition agitation in 1960s Tamil Nadu. The team was also asked to remove visuals of the burning of an effigy, along with some violence being toned down. The term ‘anti-national scum’ was asked to be muted. After these modifications, the film was certified UA, and bookings opened late.

Sudha Kongara on the CBFC making cuts Before the film’s release, Sudha had told the press that she believed the CBFC was ‘democratic’. After its release, she told THR India that they received the list at the last minute and didn’t sleep for 70 hours to make the changes. She said, “When I did that interview, I had not gotten my cut list. I had just been told that I would be certified but only audio cuts would be asked. Two days away from release, I got the cut list at 11 AM, and tomorrow is all I have before I cut and give the film, because the day after is the release. Where is the time to fight this cut list?”