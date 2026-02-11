Sreeleela graduates with medical degree after 6 years of juggling acting with studies, fans impressed by her discipline

On Wednesday, numerous pictures and videos from Sreeleela’s graduation ceremony circulated on the internet. One picture shows her on stage, dressed in maroon robes for the convocation ceremony as she accepts her degree.

Actor Sreeleela is officially a doctor now! After six years of juggling studying medicine with acting in films, she recently graduated from DY Patil University in Mumbai. Pictures and videos from the ceremony on February 10 are now circulating on social media, with fans proud of her for accomplishing her goal.

Another video shows her standing in line with other students on stage, before she’s called. She hugs her family as soon as she accepts her degree and gets off the stage.

One video even shows her and her classmates taking a modern version of the Hippocratic Oath. She smiles when it’s announced that they’re officially now doctors from the class of 2020 and cheers with her friends.

Fans impressed by her discipline “Sometimes we can’t even score pass marks… how did she manage studying and completing medicine while doing movies?” wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user after news of Sreeleela’s graduation broke. Another wrote, “How on the earth somebody can compete MBBS so easily..she should be really brilliant.”

One X user even reminded others that she did all this while adopting three children. “Kudos Dr Sreeleela,” wrote some fans. “That’s seriously impressive. Cinema shoots, tight schedules, public life… and still completing medical graduation? That takes next-level discipline,” commented one X user.

Sreeleela’s career Sreeleela was born in 2001 to a Telugu family in Detroit, USA, and brought up in Bengaluru. Her mother, Swarnalatha, is a gynaecologist based in Bengaluru. She made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film Chitrangada, portraying the younger version of Sindhu Tolani's character, but her debut as a lead was the 2019 Kannada film Kiss. She also acted in Bharaate the same year.

Sreeleela debuted in Telugu with the 2021 film Pelli SandaD, and there has been no looking back for her. She has starred in films such as Dhamaka, Bhagavanth Kesari, and Guntur Kaaram, alongside actors Ravi Teja, Balakrishna, and Mahesh Babu. She even featured in the special number Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule. In 2025, she starred in Telugu films Robinhood, Junior, and Mass Jathara.

This year, she made her Tamil debut with Parasakthi and is gearing up for her Hindi debut in an Anurag Basu film starring Kartik Aaryan. She also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan lined up, along with a yet-to-be-titled film with Dhanush and Sai Pallavi.