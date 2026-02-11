Sreeleela graduates with medical degree after 6 years of juggling acting with studies, fans impressed by her discipline
Actor Sreeleela has been juggling studying medicine with acting in films for years now and has finally graduated with a medical degree. Take a look.
Actor Sreeleela is officially a doctor now! After six years of juggling studying medicine with acting in films, she recently graduated from DY Patil University in Mumbai. Pictures and videos from the ceremony on February 10 are now circulating on social media, with fans proud of her for accomplishing her goal.
Sreeleela graduates with medical degree
On Wednesday, numerous pictures and videos from Sreeleela’s graduation ceremony circulated on the internet. One picture shows her on stage, dressed in maroon robes for the convocation ceremony as she accepts her degree.
Another video shows her standing in line with other students on stage, before she’s called. She hugs her family as soon as she accepts her degree and gets off the stage.
One video even shows her and her classmates taking a modern version of the Hippocratic Oath. She smiles when it’s announced that they’re officially now doctors from the class of 2020 and cheers with her friends.
Fans impressed by her discipline
“Sometimes we can’t even score pass marks… how did she manage studying and completing medicine while doing movies?” wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user after news of Sreeleela’s graduation broke. Another wrote, “How on the earth somebody can compete MBBS so easily..she should be really brilliant.”
One X user even reminded others that she did all this while adopting three children. “Kudos Dr Sreeleela,” wrote some fans. “That’s seriously impressive. Cinema shoots, tight schedules, public life… and still completing medical graduation? That takes next-level discipline,” commented one X user.
Sreeleela’s career
Sreeleela was born in 2001 to a Telugu family in Detroit, USA, and brought up in Bengaluru. Her mother, Swarnalatha, is a gynaecologist based in Bengaluru. She made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film Chitrangada, portraying the younger version of Sindhu Tolani's character, but her debut as a lead was the 2019 Kannada film Kiss. She also acted in Bharaate the same year.
Sreeleela debuted in Telugu with the 2021 film Pelli SandaD, and there has been no looking back for her. She has starred in films such as Dhamaka, Bhagavanth Kesari, and Guntur Kaaram, alongside actors Ravi Teja, Balakrishna, and Mahesh Babu. She even featured in the special number Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule. In 2025, she starred in Telugu films Robinhood, Junior, and Mass Jathara.
This year, she made her Tamil debut with Parasakthi and is gearing up for her Hindi debut in an Anurag Basu film starring Kartik Aaryan. She also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan lined up, along with a yet-to-be-titled film with Dhanush and Sai Pallavi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.