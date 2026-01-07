Sreeleela breaks silence on adopting 3 children by age of 24, talks about motherhood: ‘It was a secret for longest time’
Actor Sreeleela has adopted three children by the age of 24 and for the first time, broke her silence in an interview as she spoke about motherhood.
Actor Sreeleela, known for her prolific acting and dancing at the age of 24, may not be as well-known for her role as a mother, but what many don’t know is that she has three adopted children as well. In an interview with Galatta Plus, the actor broke her silence on the topic for the first time, while all one could previously see were the rare pictures and videos she shared of her babies on social media.
Sreeleela talks motherhood, adopting children
Sreeleela was asked about how, with three children, she manages to juggle her busy career and motherhood. The actor first tried to brush it off by stating that anything good public figures do gets ‘exaggerated’ and that she usually keeps that part of her life private.
She then got candid about how the children do not live with her, but are well taken care of, stating she wishes that they stayed with her. “I fall short of words and get jittery when I talk about it. But it’s taken care of,” she said, adding, “I’m not a mother mother because there’s an entirely different story to that.”
Finally opening up about how she came to adopt these children, Sreeleela said, “It was a film (Kiss in 2019) I did early on in my career in Kannada that my director decided to take me to an ashram. The kids live there. We speak on the phone, and I keep visiting them there. It was a secret for the longest time. The institution wanted me to talk about it so that more people are encouraged. I don’t want to be given credit for anything, but I want people to start looking in that direction.”
When Sreeleela adopted the children
Sreeleela adopted two differently-abled children, named Guru and Shobhitha, in February 2022, when she was only 21 years old. In April 2025, before her 24th birthday in June, she added a baby girl to the fold. Posting pictures with her on social media, the actor wrote, “Addition to the house. Invasion of the hearts. To more suffocating smothering.”
Sreeleela also remarked in the interview that the ‘maternal instinct’ is ‘very strong’ in her and that she tends to mother people around her. She also pointed out that this might not make her an ‘ideal girlfriend’ to today’s generation, as she shows affection to people the way her mother does to her.
Recent work
Sreeleela had a busy 2025, starring in Robinhood, Junior, and Mass Jathara. Before that, she starred in the 2024 film Guntur Kaaram and featured in the viral special number Kissik in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor is debuting in Tamil this Pongal with Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, which also stars Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan. She will debut in Hindi soon with a film directed by Anurag Basu and starring Kartik Aaryan. She also has Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan lined up.
