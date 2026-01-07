Sreeleela breaks silence on adopting 3 children by age of 24, talks about motherhood: ‘It was a secret for longest time’

Actor Sreeleela, known for her prolific acting and dancing at the age of 24, may not be as well-known for her role as a mother, but what many don’t know is that she has three adopted children as well. In an interview with Galatta Plus, the actor broke her silence on the topic for the first time, while all one could previously see were the rare pictures and videos she shared of her babies on social media. Sreeleela adopted a baby girl in April 2025; she had adopted two children before that in 2022.

Sreeleela talks motherhood, adopting children Sreeleela was asked about how, with three children, she manages to juggle her busy career and motherhood. The actor first tried to brush it off by stating that anything good public figures do gets ‘exaggerated’ and that she usually keeps that part of her life private.

She then got candid about how the children do not live with her, but are well taken care of, stating she wishes that they stayed with her. “I fall short of words and get jittery when I talk about it. But it’s taken care of,” she said, adding, “I’m not a mother mother because there’s an entirely different story to that.”