Sreeleela says it's ‘disturbing and devastating’ to see AI images of her; files police complaint

Actor Sreeleela took to her social media on Wednesday to pen a note about how AI-generated images of hers have disturbed and devastated her. She wrote a note stating that she had recently been informed of the matter and that she had filed a police complaint. Here’s what happened. (Also Read: Keerthy Suresh slams misuse of AI, says morphed pictures made her question ‘did I pose like this?’) Sreeleela penned a note on her social media requesting everyone not to encourage AI-generated content.

Sreeleela requests people not to encourage AI

Sreeleela began her note by requesting her followers not to support AI, stating, “I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support AI-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life. not complicate it in my opinion.”

She then appealed that every woman out there has a family and that nobody deserves to have their images morphed. “Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend or colleague, even if she chooses art as one of her professions. We wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment. I have been unaware of many things happening online due to my schedule, and I thank my well-wishers for bringing this to my notice,” wrote Sreeleela.

She ended her note by writing about how devastated she is by this. “I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating. I also see my fellow colleagues going through the same, and am reaching out on behalf of everyone. With grace and dignity, and with trust in my audience, I ask you to please stand by us,” wrote Sreeleela.

Revealing that she has filed a police complaint, the actor wrote, “The authorities will be taking it over from here.”

Recent work

In 2025, Sreeleela starred in Robinhood, Junior and Mass Jathara. She will soon make her debut in Bollywood in a film starring Kartik Aaryan by Anurag Basu. She also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh in Telugu and Parasakthi in Tamil lined up.