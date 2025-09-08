Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela twin as they observe Ganpati visarjan together amid dating rumours; their families join

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family at his home in Mumbai. Now, a Reddit user has shared photos of Kartik being joined by Sreeleela for Ganpati visarjan at his home. This comes even as dating rumours of the actors have been doing the rounds. Kartik Aaryan posed with Sreeleela and their family members.

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Ganpati visarjan with Sreeleela

In a selfie, clicked by Kartik, Sreeleela, along with their family members, smiled for the camera. They were all huddled near the Ganapati altar. In another photo, Kartik, Sreeleela and their mothers stood in front of the altar. While Sreeleela talked to Kartik's mother, he was seen looking at her. Both of them twinned in white traditional outfits.

Reddit reacts to Kartik and Sreeleela's pics

Reddit users reacted to the post with different opinions. A fan said, "Kartik and Sreeleela look cute together; they look better than Kartik and Ananya." "Karthik is trying very hard to create rumours that link him with Sreeleela—it ain't happening!" read a comment.

A person wrote, "Doctor, doctor, colour-coordinated family. Katori is so adorable." "He’s literally had an affair with every single one of his co-stars. Quite a piece this man is!" wrote a Reddit user. Another comment read, "He's so aesthetically beautiful. Very sharp but delicate features."

Kartik and his family bid farewell to Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi. On Saturday evening, Kartik took to Instagram and treated his fans to pictures and videos of Ganesh Visarjan at his home in Mumbai. In one of the clips, Kartik and his mom performed aarti. Kartik also posted a picture of his pet dog Katori.

About Kartik's film with Sreeleela

Kartik and Sreeleela will feature together in Anurag Basu's upcoming film. The crew of the yet-to-be-titled film filmed in several locations of Sikkim including Gangtok and surrounding areas, such as Tsomgo Lake and MG Marg, for a week.

Kartik's next film

He also has Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday. The film will release in theatres on February 13, 2026. The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.