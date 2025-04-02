Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela meet Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang as they shoot upcoming film in state, receive gifts

Actors Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela and filmmaker Anurag Basu, who have been shooting in Sikkim for their upcoming film, recently met Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence. Citing a CMO statement on Wednesday, news agency PTI said that the CM extended his best wishes to the team. (Also Read | Leaked clips from sets of Kartik Aaryan's ‘Aashiqui 3’ being taken off internet after fans say ‘aadhi film dekh li’) Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela and Anurag Basu met Sikkim CM recently.

Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela, Anurag Basu meet Sikkim CM

The Sikkim CM also presented them with traditional gifts as a token of appreciation for choosing Sikkim for their film's shooting. In the meeting which took place on Tuesday night, the CM also assured them of the state government’s continued support for the smooth execution of their project, the statement said.

On behalf of his team, Anurag thanked the chief minister for his encouragement and acknowledged the cooperation extended by the state government.

How Kartik, Sreeleela reacted after meeting Sikkim CM

Impressed by the enthusiasm of locals, Kartik highlighted the overwhelming love and support they received from the people, especially during outdoor shoots. He also extended a special thanks to the Sikkim Police for ensuring the team's security, which enabled it to complete its work smoothly.

Sreeleela said she was captivated by Sikkim’s breathtaking landscapes, rich culture and traditions. Sharing her excitement, she said these made her first visit to the northeastern state memorable.

Sikkim CMO's note

The Sikkim CMO shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) with the film's team. In the photo, Kartik was seen in a white T-shirt, brown jacket and denims. Sreeleela opted for a red outfit. Anurag wore a red shirt and denims. The caption read, "It was a pleasure to meet Bollywood filmmaker Shri Anurag Basu and renowned actors Mr Kartik Aaryan and Ms Sreeleela at my official residence, Mintokgang."

"They have been in the state for a week, shooting their upcoming film at iconic locations such as MG Marg and Tsomgo Lake. Their work beautifully showcases our state’s stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unique architecture. We extend our best wishes to them. @TheAaryanKartik @sreeleela14," it concluded.

The crew of the yet-to-be-titled film has been shooting in Gangtok and surrounding areas, such as Tsomgo Lake and MG Marg, for a week.

(With PTI inputs)