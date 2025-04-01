Leaked clips from sets of Kartik Aaryan's ‘Aashiqui 3’ being taken off internet after fans say ‘aadhi film dekh li’

The internet woke up to a flooding of behind the scenes videos from Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's upcoming film Tu Meri Zindagi Hai on Tuesday and fans hilariously mentioned that now, they have watched the whole movie before its release. Due to the extreme reaction, it seems that the videos are now being pulled down from social media. The internet was flooded with behind-the-scenes clips from Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's upcoming movie Tu Meri Zindagi Hai on Tuesday.(Instagram)

Earlier this week it was reported that the Anurag Basu film had to drop its initial title, Aashiqui 3 due to legal issues. Now, a major chunk of film's scenes have gone viral on Reels. In one such video, Kartik can be seen performing at a concert while a member of the audience joins him on stage, apparently dissing him. The actor, who is dressed in baggy pants and green shirt, throws his cigarette and starts bashing the intruder with his guitar, as Sreeleela's character looks on.

The fans couldn't keep calm and reviewed the reels with their hilarious take. One comment read, 'Poori movie release se pehle Reels par leak (whole movie is on reels before the release).' Another one pointed out, 'Puri movie reels me he release ho jaegi (the whole will be released on reels only)'. Another comment read, 'Reels pe dekhli review out tomorrow (saw the film on Reels, expect our review tomorrow)'. Another user, who was harsh with his take, wrote, "Ye pehla aisa actor h jiski movie aane se pehle hi flop declare ho jati hai (Kartik is first such actor whose movie is declared flop before releasing)".

The users weren't impressed with Kartik's performance and compared him Aditya Roy Kapoor who played a distressed rockstar in Aashiqui 2. A user wrote, 'No offense but Kartik aryan is not good for this movie , please someone stop him from ruining an OG movie'. Another comment read, 'Aditya Roy Kapoor (fire emoji) best thaaaa (Aditya Roy Kapoor was the best)'. A user wrote, 'For the first time I am missing Aditya Roy Kapoor'. Another comment read, ‘Isme wo bat nhi jo R.j ban shke ye to bekar hai (He is nothing compared to Rahul Jaykar, he is the worst).’

A bunch of these clips are rapidly being taken offline now.

About Tu Meri Zindagi Hai

Directed by Anurag Basu, Tu Meri Zindagi Hai is a musical romantic drama featuring Kartik and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The teaser showed Kartik singing Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, along with some romantic glimpses between him and Sreeleela.

Recently, pictures of the two shooting for the film in Siliguri surfaced on the internet. In the images, they were seen riding a bike together, which fans found 'hot'. The film is scheduled to release in theatres this Diwali.