Kartik Aaryan gets violent in leaked shot from set, hits a man with a guitar; Sreeleela joins him as a rockstar

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has proven his versatility time and again. He began his career as a Noida boy with an unforgettable monologue followed by lover boy characters with a side of quirky. He dabbled with intense roles as well, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. But this year fans will witness him in a never-seen-before avatar in Anurag Basu’s next, which was initially Aashiqui 3 but now the tentative title is Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. Kartik has been slaying in the recent BTS glimpses with co-star Sreeleela. Well, today we came across two leaked shots from Gangtok where Kartik channeled his inner Kabir Singh and Animal. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela shooting for Anurag Basu's next

In the first viral video, we see Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela onstage holding guitars. The teaser had already revealed that Kartik is a singer but it was not known that Sreeleela is also a part of his band. This video reminded many fans of Ranbir Kapoor’s 2011 film Rockstar. In this clip, we can hear a revamped version of Tu Meri Zindagi Hai from the OG Aashiqui (1990) with Kartik lip syncing while his director Anurag Basu is standing behind him, giving cues to the audience. But it’s the second video that dropped jaws across the internet. Here, Kartik got violent onstage and repeatedly hit a man for the shot with his guitar before kicking him off stage and jumping down himself.

Under the viral video, many fans compared Kartik’s leaked shots from the set to Ranbir’s Rockstar, his 2023 film Animal and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh (2019). For instance, one social media user called it, “It looks like Rockstar & Kabir Singh ka mixture,” whereas another wrote, “Aashiqui meets Animal.” A comment read, “bruh they giving him Kabir singh trope,” while another internet user stated, “What in the sadda haq is this BS?” However, some movie-buffs are upset with the amount of film footage being leaked online by the crowds. One such comment read, “Lagta hain puri movie abhi hi dekhluga itna leaks ara hain.”

How excited are you to see Kartik and Sreeleela together on the silver screen this Diwali after watching this BTS footage?