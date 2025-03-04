Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kartik Aaryan’s new co-star Sreeleela joins him for a family function, fans joke ‘Aashiq with his aashiqui’; watch

ByMahima Pandey
Mar 04, 2025 12:45 PM IST

Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan party with latter's family in an unseen video. Check it out

Kartik Aaryan and his scruffy beard have been making headlines since the last few weeks. The actor changed his look to play an intense and passionate rockstar for Anurag Basu’s next film, which is NOT titled Aashiqui 3 for legal reasons. Well, the title hasn’t been revealed yet but Kartik’s leading lady was finally introduced to audiences last month with a promising teaser. Kartik will be seen romancing Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela in her Bollywood debut. While fans patiently waited to see them together onscreen on Diwali this year, we got our hands on a viral video which gives a glimpse of their real life chemistry.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela party together
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela party together

Kartik Aaryan and his family recently hosted a celebration for his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari. The family reportedly came together to toast another milestone in her medical career. Kartik’s new co-star and actor Sreeleela was also a part of the celebrations. In a video which went viral from their house party, Sreeleela can be seen dancing with other guests, while Kartik is standing behind her recording something on his phone. In this clip, Sreeleela starts doing her hook step from Pushpa 2’s song Kissik. However, she stops when she realizes that Mast Qalandar is being played and not her song. She blushes and jumps aside. Kartik, on the other hand, bursts into laughter.

Sreeleela at kartik aaryan's sister celebration
byu/Medium_Bicycle_1004 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Soon after this video went viral, fans began gushing over the actors who will soon share the screen. For instance, one social media user claimed, “Can't wait to see them together onscreen 🥹❤️ Offscreen itne aachi chemistry ho sakte phir onscreen kase hongi 😩🙈❤️,” whereas another comment read, “Aashiq with his aashiqui 😍.” A fan of the Aashiqui franchise wrote, “Humko bhale hi aditya and shradha ki adat hai par Kar lange yaar yeh dono ache se ❤️.” Meanwhile, many others remembered how Kartik’s mother Dr Mala Tiwari had stated that she wants a doctor daughter-in-law. Interestingly, Sreeleela is also an MBBS graduate. Putting two and two together, one netizen claimed, “What's even more interesting is the fact that Sreeleela herself is a Doctor....err sort of😅and if I am not wrong she also belongs to a family of doctors lol,” whereas another fan joked, “Exactly what Mala Tiwari wanted🤪.”

When two actors come together for the first time, link up rumours are bound to do the rounds. Well, we hope Kartik and Sreeleela’s chemistry in their Diwali release is as good as this unseen viral video!

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On