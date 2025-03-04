Kartik Aaryan’s new co-star Sreeleela joins him for a family function, fans joke ‘Aashiq with his aashiqui’; watch

Kartik Aaryan and his scruffy beard have been making headlines since the last few weeks. The actor changed his look to play an intense and passionate rockstar for Anurag Basu’s next film, which is NOT titled Aashiqui 3 for legal reasons. Well, the title hasn’t been revealed yet but Kartik’s leading lady was finally introduced to audiences last month with a promising teaser. Kartik will be seen romancing Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela in her Bollywood debut. While fans patiently waited to see them together onscreen on Diwali this year, we got our hands on a viral video which gives a glimpse of their real life chemistry. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela party together

Kartik Aaryan and his family recently hosted a celebration for his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari. The family reportedly came together to toast another milestone in her medical career. Kartik’s new co-star and actor Sreeleela was also a part of the celebrations. In a video which went viral from their house party, Sreeleela can be seen dancing with other guests, while Kartik is standing behind her recording something on his phone. In this clip, Sreeleela starts doing her hook step from Pushpa 2’s song Kissik. However, she stops when she realizes that Mast Qalandar is being played and not her song. She blushes and jumps aside. Kartik, on the other hand, bursts into laughter.

Soon after this video went viral, fans began gushing over the actors who will soon share the screen. For instance, one social media user claimed, “Can't wait to see them together onscreen 🥹❤️ Offscreen itne aachi chemistry ho sakte phir onscreen kase hongi 😩🙈❤️,” whereas another comment read, “Aashiq with his aashiqui 😍.” A fan of the Aashiqui franchise wrote, “Humko bhale hi aditya and shradha ki adat hai par Kar lange yaar yeh dono ache se ❤️.” Meanwhile, many others remembered how Kartik’s mother Dr Mala Tiwari had stated that she wants a doctor daughter-in-law. Interestingly, Sreeleela is also an MBBS graduate. Putting two and two together, one netizen claimed, “What's even more interesting is the fact that Sreeleela herself is a Doctor....err sort of😅and if I am not wrong she also belongs to a family of doctors lol,” whereas another fan joked, “Exactly what Mala Tiwari wanted🤪.”

When two actors come together for the first time, link up rumours are bound to do the rounds. Well, we hope Kartik and Sreeleela’s chemistry in their Diwali release is as good as this unseen viral video!