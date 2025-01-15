‘Main poori tarah single hun’: Kartik Aaryan confirms his relationship status, reveals why he’s single right now

Kartik Aaryan is one actor who has not only made a mark in the Hindi film industry, but has also made a permanent place in many hearts. This is because apart from his acting chops, there’s a charm around him that makes you root for our very own Koki, a name his mother lovingly calls him. He is also constantly in the news, may it be for his films or his much-discussed love life. Well, in a recent interview, Kartik finally gave fans some clarity about his relationship status. Much to the delight of his female admirers, Kartik Aaryan is single. Kartik Aaryan

During the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024, Kartik shared, “Main single hun, poori tarah single hun. Pakka, sau takka.” When asked if he has taken inspiration from his Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue, Kartik laughed and denied before explaining, “Wakt mera filmon mein jaa raha hai, isliye time nahi mil raha hai. Aur baar baar, it's like aap same hi office mein baar baar jaa rahe ho. So I think aapko kahin aur jaane ka mauka nahi mil raha hai, kisi aur se milne ka mauka nahi mil raha hai. Toh main single hun poori tarah se, ismein koi jhoot nahi hai.” Signalling at his scruffy beard, the actor further joked that he even looks single.

Well, it seems like work is keeping Kartik quite busy. And that’s no surprise, since he is one of the most bankable actors of the Indian film industry at the moment. In 2024, Kartik delivered two mega hits — sports biopic Chandu Champion and horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 — where he portrayed very different characters, proving his versatility. Up next, the handsome hunk will share the screen with Triptii Dimri in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3. That’s not all! After the fiasco of Dostana 2, Kartik and Karan Johar reportedly buried the hatchet, if there ever was one, and are now working together for the much-awaited Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. From the looks of it, the New Year seems to be just as exciting as 2024 was for Kartik.