Khushi Kapoor gets inspired by Kartik Aaryan, will have an 8-minute monologue in Loveyapa; trolls say ‘Isse nahi hoga’

Following in the footsteps of her late superstar mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi Kapoor, star kid Khushi Kapoor began her career as an actor in 2023 with The Archies. The Zoya Akhtar directorial failed to impress, but Khushi emerged as a promising new face in comparison to her co-stars and fellow debutants Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. Well, Khushi is now busy gearing up for her silver screen debut, with the upcoming rom com Loveyapa. Also starring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, the film has been directed by Advait Chandan. According to latest buzz, Khushi will have an eight-minute-long monologue in Loveyapa. Khushi Kapoor will reportedly deliver a monologue longer than Kartik Aaryan's viral Pyaar Ka Punchnama dialogue

Yes, you read that right. Latest reports suggest that Khushi Kapoor has been inspired by Kartik Aaryan’s success mantra. Remember when he left audiences roaring in delight with a hilarious four-minute-long monologue in his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)? This year, Khushi as Baani will deliver an eight-minute-long monologue in a pivotal scene of Loveyapa, about love and heartbreak. For all we know, this scene could turn out to be just as successful as Kartik’s monologue, doing wonders for Khushi’s career. But as of now, netizens don’t have very high expectations.

Under a Reddit thread, many are now trolling the young actor. For instance, after reading the report, one social media user asked, “Wo bol paegi kya 8 mins tak with expressions?,” whereas another netizen predicted, “Isse nahi hoga I know alr.” Another such nasty comment read, “Lmao! So now they are copying Kartik's signature act. And not just copying it, but also publishing about it for marketing purpose. Nice 🤓,” while an internet user claimed, “Yeh soch kar hi mere aakhon se khoon nikal raha hai😭😭.” Referring to Kartik’s iconic monologue, a netizen joked, “Problem? Problem yeh hai ki isse ho nahi pay...,” while another troll stated, “Jaise Anti-Smoking ki warning aati hai screening kay pehle. Waise iss ki warning bhi daalni chahiye makers ko.”

Well, we can’t wait to witness Khushi’s monologue when Loveyapa arrives in theatres on February 7. Are you excited?