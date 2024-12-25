Raha changes into red for a family photo with Alia-Ranbir; fans miss Kareena, Suhana at Kapoors’ annual Christmas

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave fans a delightful surprise last Christmas. The doting parents introduced their darling daughter Raha Kapoor to the world before joining their family for the Kapoors’ annual Christmas brunch. Fans were over the moon with joy on meeting the star kid through paparazzi photos and videos, which soon went viral on social media. Well, this year Raha returned to woo the shutterbugs. This time, she left netizens gushing when she excitedly waved at the paps, saying hi to them before leaving for her family get-together by blowing kisses at the cameras. A family photo from the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch

Alia looked breathtaking in her red satin dress, whereas Ranbir was dashing in a blue and white striped shirt. But Raha was the show-stealer in her pink tulle dress. She looked absolutely adorable! Well, the Kapoor family photo is now out and it looks like Raha changed into something more festive for the occasion. In this happy family photo, Raha is seen snuggling with her doting mother Alia as the actor flashes her smile at the camera with the Kapoor clan. RK is right behind them, beaming. In this pic, Raha looks super cute in a red checkered outfit, matching with Santa Claus.

While Raha, Alia and Ranbir looked cute as ever, there were some members of the Kapoor clan missing from the family photo. We are talking about the OG Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Noticing their absence, one fan stated, “According to Kareena’s insta posts she’s in the UK with Saifu & the kids, so I guess she won’t be there for Christmas this year either 💅 iykyk 😂😂,” whereas another netizen wrote, “Kareena and karisma are not there 🥺.” A Reddit user added, “Nice. Looks incomplete without the OG Kapoor girls though, especially the first of her generation, breaker of chains, the firestarter- Karisma.” There were also a few who missed Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. For instance, one comment read, “Suhana bitiya nahi aai is baar.”

Back in 2022, Suhana accompanied co-star and rumoured beau Agastya Nanda to the Kapoor Christmas bash as his plus-one. The two reportedly fell in love while shooting their debut film The Archies (2023). Well, this year Agastya was accompanied by his sister Navya Naveli Nanda.