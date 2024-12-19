Kareena Kapoor Khan proudly cheers for son Jeh on his annual function; fans call her ‘that one enthusiastic mother’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most iconic and adored divas of the Indian film industry. She began her career as an actor 24 years ago, and has grown into a versatile performer over the years. But that’s not all that she is. Today, Bebo is a loving wife to Saif Ali Khan, as well as a doting mother to her sons Taimur Ali Khan aka Tim and Jehangir Ali Khan, better known as Jeh baba. While Saif and Taimur have a special bond, Kareena is self-admittedly obsessed with her younger son Jeh. She spoke about the same on Karan Johar’s chat show last year, sharing how Jeh is a complete ‘toofan mail’, much like her. Well, we got a glimpse of their lovely relationship at Jeh’s annual function. Jeh's annual function gives us a glimpse of Kareena the proud mother

Recently, Saif along with Kareena and Taimur attended Jeh’s annual day function at school. A video of the happy family from the event has now surfaced on social media. In this clip, which has now taken the internet by storm, Jeh is seen dancing on stage with a batch-mate, dressed like an elephant. He looks beyond adorable as he confidently performs in front of a large crowd. Well, in this crowd we then witness Kareena as a very proud mother as she cheers enthusiastically for her darling son. Bebo can be seen waving at Jeh as she smiles from ear to ear. Meanwhile, Saif and Taimur are sitting by her side, recording Jeh’s act.

Soon after this video from Jeh’s annual function surfaced on the internet, fans began showering love. Comparing Kareena to her onscreen sister Kajol aka Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), a netizen shared, “I read a comment where someone said Kareena has turned into real life Anjali,” whereas another fan gushed, “She's literally so expressive n that one enthusiastic mother, this is cute seeing how much she n tim r interested in jeh's life ngl.” Even a social media user who isn’t a fan of the Kapoor Khandaan stated, “It's really cute! And I say that usually finding the Kapoor clan super annoying..”

When a troll called Kareena ‘irritating’ on a Reddit thread, a fan came out in the actor’s support and hit back, “What's irritating about that? She is cheering for her son's first school performance. Clearly no one came at your school functions.” Another such fan shared, “Can't believe some parental love deprived people are trolling Kareena for cheering for her son's first school performance. 😭.”

Well, this clip of Kareena and Jeh is truly heartwarming and definitely the cutest thing you will see on the internet today.