Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor twin in red as they jet off to meet PM Modi with Ranbir Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan; watch

Apart from being popular actors, Bollywood divas and sisters-in-law, Alia Bhatt Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have one more thing in common— their love for fashion. They are two of the best dressed stars at any given event. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities were a great example of the same. Remember when Alia and Kareena got ready together and left the internet gushing over their behind the scenes pic from the vanity room? Well, this morning the gorgeous divas decided to turn heads at the Mumbai airport before their flight. This time, they were twinning in red. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan head to Delhi to meet PM Modi

Kareena, accompanied by her actor husband Saif Ali Khan, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bright red salwar suit featuring white flower motifs. Her poker straight hair was left open while long jhumkas dangled on her ears. Such a natural beauty! Alia, on the other hand, was radiant in a red saree as she reached the airport with her husband, and Bebo’s cousin brother, Ranbir Kapoor. Her hair was in a bun and her gold sandals matched the intricate thread-work on her elegantly draped saree. The men perfectly complemented their wives, looking dapper in ethnic. But where were they off to? Well, the Kapoor family is off to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Alia, Ranbir, Kareena and Saif will have a special meeting with PM Modi in the national capital today to invite him for the RK Film Festival on December 14. This film festival is being held in honour of late actor, director and producer Raj Kapoor as a celebration of his 100th birth anniversary. Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor also jetted off to Delhi for the same meeting this morning, twinning in breathtaking ivory suits.

The Raj Kapoor Film Festival will be held over three days. Inaugurated by the Kapoor Khandaan, it will showcase 10 of RK's legendary films across 40 cities.