Raha Kapoor adorably calls Alia Bhatt ‘maa’ in actor’s latest video, leaves fans gushing over her cute baby voice

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s darling daughter Raha Kapoor turned two years old this month and she is already one of the most adored star kids of the country. May it be her funny annoyed faces in paparazzi videos, which remind fans of Alia’s resting face, or her special bond with her doting daddy— it is always a delight to see Raha on our social media feeds. Sometime back, the star kid took the internet by storm when she enjoyed an animated conversation with her grandmother Neetu Kapoor at the airport. Well, Raha is making fans gush over her cute baby voice once again today. Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor on Diwali

We are talking about a video of Alia’s, where fans noticed Raha calling her mother. In this clip, the actor shares that her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions is partnering with a film festival this year. Alia goes on to explain how special the film festival is, which showcases nature’s resilience and gives the audience a chance to enjoy impactful story-telling about the planet, climate and environment. But what stole the show was Raha’s voice in the background, yelling, “Maaa!” We are guessing Alia shot this video while she was in the comfort of her home with Raha.

As expected, fans went gaga after hearing Raha’s super cute voice in Alia’s video and showered the comment section of this post with love for the star kid. For instance, one social media user shared, “OMG!!!Raha calling her mom in background is sooo qute ❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿🧿,” whereas another comment read: “Raha calling "maaa" in background<3.” Another internet user exclaimed, “The way raha calling maa in background 🥹🥹😍😍😍,” whereas a fan gushed, “Raha voice in background 🥳🥳❤️.”

Well, it is truly a delight to witness Raha growing up so fast. We wish Alia, Raha and Ranbir all the happiness in the world!