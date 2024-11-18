Raha Kapoor sports a pink bathing suit in unseen snap with dad Ranbir Kapoor; fans say ‘Ye to puri Rishi Kapoor hai’

In his 17 year long career, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has played many characters on the silver screen— a singer in Rockstar (2011), a videographer with wanderlust in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), a match-breaker turned lover boy in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) and a ruthless son with daddy issues in Animal (2023). But it’s Ranbir’s real life role as Raha Kapoor’s doting daddy that currently has our heart! Every time they are spotted together, the daddy-daughter duo manage to leave fans gushing over their wholesome bond. Well, much to the delight of fans, an unseen picture of Ranbir and Raha has now gone viral on the internet. Raha Kapoor's unseen snap with Ranbir Kapoor reminded fans of late Rishi Kapoor

In this super cute click, Raha looks like a doll in her pink bathing suit with a towel wrapped up around her head. She is looking straight at the camera while comfortably resting in her daddy’s arms. Ranbir holds her close with the other arm around Raha’s nanny who is also posing for the cute picture. In her hand, Raha seems to be holding a pair of pastel pink sunglasses. We are digging this little diva’s style, which we are sure she gets from her actor mother Alia Bhatt. From the moment this never-seen-before snap of Ranbir and Raha surfaced on social media, fans have been busy showering love.

While some gushed over Raha’s cute bathing suit, others described the star kid as a real life doll. But one thing that most internet users couldn’t stop talking about in the comment section is Raha’s uncanny resemblance to late actor and Ranbir’s father, Rishi Kapoor. For instance, one social media user pointed out: “raha looking like Rishi kapoor,” whereas another comment read: “Ye to Puri Rishi Kapoor h.” Another fan gushed, “Raha looks like rishi kapoor,” while an internet user claimed, “Oh god, I thought that's some old picture of Rishi Kapoor' childhood at first glance.”

Well, this isn’t the first time that fans pointed out Raha’s resemblance to her grandfather Rishi. In fact, on his birth anniversary this year, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a post calling Raha ‘mini’ Rishi. Do you see it too?